In operation since 1958, the Scenic Skyway is a 720m return ride between clifftops in a cable car, suspended 270m in the air. Rebuilt in 2005, the new cable car features a glass bottom for unrestricted views of the rainforest below. The journey provides the best views of Katoomba Falls, the Three Sisters, and Jamison Valley stretching to the horizon.

If you disembark at the Skyway’s east station you can access lookouts over the valley along with bush trails to Echo Point.

