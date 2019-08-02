The coolest lighthouses to visit in Sydney

Lighthouses have an enduring quality that makes them stand out among Sydney’s beautiful buildings. They essentially do the same job, albeit with some technological upgrades, that they were entrusted to do decades and even centuries ago: ensuring ships don’t run aground on our reefs and rocky outcrops. It’s this history, along with their superb placement near secluded hikes and at the top of incredible coastal paths (perfect for whale encounters) that make these mystical wayfinders such a beacon for Sydney sightseers.

If you want to play pretend at being a grisly lighthouse keeper, head to these seven spots where you can get up-close and personal with Sydney’s nautical guides. Tours run occasionally at some of the more senior lighthouses, but you’ll always be able to sit at the feet of the towers and marvel at the view.

