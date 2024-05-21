Sydney
Wentworth Falls

  1. Wentworth Falls
Time Out says

A short drive from Katoomba is the National Pass walking trail, which is where you’ll find Princes Lookout and Wentworth Falls. Here you need to make a choice: if you want to see the falls and nothing further, have a picnic near the conservation hut and be on your way after 15 minutes. If you came for adventure, prepare for a three-hour walk through the eucalypt forest to see Wentworth Falls up close, as well as Empress, Silvia and Lodore Falls. The looped track is just over five kilometres, however, it’s a hard trek and you’ll want to pack a bag with water, sunscreen and snacks for the route. The mountain track hugs the cliffs, overlooking the Jamison Valley, and ends with a thigh burning Giant Staircase.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best bushwalks in the Blue Mountains.

These are the best day spas in the Blue Mountains.

Here's our guide to eating and drinking in the Blue Mountains.

Emma Joyce
Written by
Emma Joyce

Details

Address:
False Road
Wentworth Falls
Blue Mountains
2782
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Daily 9am-4.30pm
