The best bushwalks in the Blue Mountains

How far? 3.1km one way

How long will it take? 1.5 hours

If you’re partial to a lookout, this trail connecting Echo Point and Katoomba Falls is a must. There are no less than nine viewing decks along this walk, many taking in the jaw-dropping vistas of the Jamison Valley, as well as more secluded natural wonders like Witches Leap Falls and the Katoomba Cascades. The stars of the show are undoubtedly the towering falls at the western end of the trail, and the Three Sisters at the eastern end. These are even more spectacular at night when they are dramatically lit by floodlighting, and as of February 2021, the pathway through the Katoomba Reserve portion of the track is also illuminated, so you can continue to hike the trail until 11pm.