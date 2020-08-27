The best day spas in the Blue Mountains
Find relaxation and rejuvenation with pristine UNESCO world heritage-worthy views
Sydney is certainly not lacking in day spas, but when you want your indulgence in self-rejuvenation to have a bit more of a destination element to it, you can’t go past the Blue Mountains’ best.
The area has some great spas to cater to all your relaxing desires – from stress-busting massages and skin-smoothing facials to treatments you didn’t even know you needed, like a zesty ginger-infused ‘cocooning’. Make a day trip of it or sneak off for a mud-wrap during your next getaway, at one of these five stellar Blue Mountains’ day spas.
RECOMMENDED: The best day spas in Sydney.
Our picks for pampering in the mountains
Spa Sublime
This day spa, secluded in a heritage home overlooking Katoomba's Sublime Point Lookout, is one of the area’s most well established. It specialises in couples treatments in its beautifully appointed twin treatment rooms, as well as group bookings. Come here to lay on gently heated massage beds and be scrubbed and slathered with Spa Sublime's specially-formulated product range, Akorah, which is infused with native ingredients and signature scent blends inspired by the surrounding national park.
Parklands Day Spa
As you drive through the entry gates of the Parklands Country Garden and Lodges in Blackheath and approach the day spa, you begin to notice that you're not in for an average experience. The Parklands specialises in creating space to make every client feel special and well looked after. In some rooms, you’ll find deep bathtubs overlooking broad windows with tranquil views of the gardens, and large natural landscape paintings you can get lost in. This spa offers popular couples packages and is particularly well known for its soothing massages.
Blue Mountains Sparadise Japanese Bath House and Spa
Perched on the slopes overlooking Lake Llyell, just north of Katoomba, is probably not where you’d expect to find a traditional Japanese onsen. And yet, once you cross the threshold of this authentic day spa and bath house, you’ll be left wondering if you’re not, in fact, looking out over the foothills of Mount Fuji. Using naturally mineralised water drawn from underground springs, the heated baths are infused with herbal treatments to soothe aching muscles and energise the soul. For the ultimate pampering, massages, skin treatments, and private baths are also available, and you can even stay in traditional Japanese accommodations on site if you want to make a weekend of it.
Echoes Day Spa Blue Mountains
This small but luxurious day spa is located inside Echoes Boutique Hotel, which is surrounded by the sheer cliffs and leafy green rainforest of the Jamison Valley. With two treatment rooms, including a single room and a couples’ room with a private bath and sauna, the spa is low-lit with slick black tiled walls. There are facial therapies and body treatments on offer using European products formulated with soothing natural ingredients from Kerstin Florian, as well as massage therapy and soak therapy treatments that are ideal for winding down after a day of exploring mountain trails. To get the most out of your spa experience, book a room at echoes and wander between your room and the spa in your specially provided gown and slippers. This option is popular for couples partaking in the Baby Moon package ($290), which is designed to de-stress expectant mums and dads.
Lilianfels Day Spa Blue Mountains
Tucked and hushed away in the basement of Lilianfels Blue Mountains Resort and Spa, a building that oozes old world style, this modern day spa has four treatment rooms offering treatments and packages that cater to couples, individuals and groups – did someone say hen’s party? Lilianfels’ signature package, the Outer Beauty Inner Health Retreat ($495) starts off with a bath and incorporates a Turkish exfoliation, organic moor mud wrap, aroma massage, personalised facial, and volcanic foot therapy. No detox break would be complete without a leisurely swim, and Lilianfels has an indoor pool and heated outdoor pool nestled in two acres of rambling English country grounds (complete with a smaller French Riviera-style garden in a glasshouse). There’s plenty of scope for a splash with views.
Need somewhere to stay?
The best accommodation in the Blue Mountains
For some, a trip to the Blue Mountains holds the promise of seclusion and serenity among the gum trees. For others, it’s about conquering mountain trails and spontaneously teaming up with other avid adventurers to explore the bush waterfalls and swimming holes. Whatever your holiday plans are, you’ll need to find somewhere to slumber after the day’s excursions. Luckily, the mountains offers a bounty of accommodation options.