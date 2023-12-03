Time Out says

Navigate through two kilometres of bookshelves and more than 85,000 items at Liverpool’s brand-new library

If your idea of paradise involves getting lost in a forest of books, then you’re in for a treat. Liverpool has upped its reading game with the opening of a brand-new ultra-modern library – and it’s an absolute bookworm’s dream. The swish six-level venue houses more than 85,000 items that are spread across two kilometres of shelving, making it one of the largest libraries in NSW.

Yellamundie (the Story Teller) Civic Place Library and Art Gallery officially opened its doors on December 3, 2023, as the crown jewel of Liverpool’s $600m Civic Place. Inside you can access public computers, wifi and printing, along with row upon row of books covering every genre imaginable (with 24-hour returns and book pick-ups available too).

Beyond the books, the new library and community hub features an entire floor dedicated to children and youth, a sunken courtyard garden, group study rooms, a heritage research room, and many cosy and quiet places to read, study and work. Perhaps the best part is Yellamundie’s Create Space studio which will host STEM and creative programs covering everything from 3D printing and coding to robotics and podcasting.

If you need a break from the books, then head downstairs to the Yellamundie Art Gallery where you can admire three exhibitions from revolving Australian artists. The opening exhibit features colourful airbrush paintings from the foremost artist of Australian suburbia, Howard Arkley.

Liverpool’s award-winning, Fjcstudio designed 5,000 sqm building sets the bar high for sustainable design in South West Sydney, with the library achieving a 6-Star Green Star Design Review rating. It also marks the start of Liverpool Council’s grand plans to transform the suburb’s southern end into a vibrant, 18-hour city. We say, hit the books then hit the town!

