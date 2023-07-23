Libraries are moving with the times, providing nourishment for the mind and the soul

Dusty libraries stuffed with shelves of long-forgotten books, where silence was ordered and imagination limited, are a thing of the past. The best modern libraries are beautifully designed, high-tech, and alive with possibilities. Some even have slippery slides.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet corner to read in comfort, or want to immerse yourself in their rich resources, here’s our collection of Sydney’s top libraries.