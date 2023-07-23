This Willy Wonka of libraries could convert even the most ardent library sceptic. The three-level space is bursting with greenery, from the vertical plant wall to the hanging vines that cascade from above; giving the feeling of being in the midst of an indoor garden. The children’s area is ripe for fostering growing imaginations, with arts and crafts, cushioned wall crevices and even a slippery slide. The clever design continues on the second level with the wide staircase doubling as an amphitheatre. Head upstairs again, and you’ll find meeting rooms and private booths as well as an impressive local history collection. Did we mention there’s a fireplace? You may not ever want to leave.
Dusty libraries stuffed with shelves of long-forgotten books, where silence was ordered and imagination limited, are a thing of the past. The best modern libraries are beautifully designed, high-tech, and alive with possibilities. Some even have slippery slides.
Whether you’re looking for a quiet corner to read in comfort, or want to immerse yourself in their rich resources, here’s our collection of Sydney’s top libraries.