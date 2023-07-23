Sydney
State Library exterior
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The best libraries in Sydney

Libraries are moving with the times, providing nourishment for the mind and the soul

Written by
Tamar Cranswick
Dusty libraries stuffed with shelves of long-forgotten books, where silence was ordered and imagination limited, are a thing of the past. The best modern libraries are beautifully designed, high-tech, and alive with possibilities. Some even have slippery slides.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet corner to read in comfort, or want to immerse yourself in their rich resources, here’s our collection of Sydney’s top libraries.

Sydney's best libraries

Woollahra Library at Double Bay

1. Woollahra Library at Double Bay

This Willy Wonka of libraries could convert even the most ardent library sceptic. The three-level space is bursting with greenery, from the vertical plant wall to the hanging vines that cascade from above; giving the feeling of being in the midst of an indoor garden. The children’s area is ripe for fostering growing imaginations, with arts and crafts, cushioned wall crevices and even a slippery slide. The clever design continues on the second level with the wide staircase doubling as an amphitheatre. Head upstairs again, and you’ll find meeting rooms and private booths as well as an impressive local history collection. Did we mention there’s a fireplace? You may not ever want to leave.

Green Square Library
Photograph: Katherine Griffiths

2. Green Square Library

We can be happy underground. That’s certainly true when visiting the subterranean Green Square Library. From the street level, the skyline is reflected on glass blocks that make up the exterior of the building. Step inside, and you’ll find the library’s collection under street level. The main space is conceived as a living room, complete with a kids' corner and pint-size nooks built into the walls for children to crawl into with a book. In the middle of the collection space is a sunken garden; the perfect place to sit and read under the sun. Rising from the other end of the library is a six-level glass tower, which houses a music room, replete with a baby grand piano.

State Library of NSW
Photograph: Supplied

3. State Library of NSW

The grand old dame of libraries, the State Library is the oldest in the country – stepping inside you can almost feel the weight of all the words that have been read between its walls. The first floor houses rotating exhibitions, including 'Shakespeare in Print'. Below street level lies the reference collection and partitioned study rooms. The studious, and those seeking respite from the bustle of the outside world, can ensconce themselves in the high-domed, light-filled Mitchell Reading Room. The John B Fairfax Learning Centre is designed to redress the idea that kids should, at best, be seen but not heard in public libraries. Role play and dress ups are encouraged to draw children into stories – never fear though, the room is soundproof.

The Exchange Darling Square
Image: Lend Lease

4. The Exchange Darling Square

Did you know there's a City of Sydney library – a hub for learning, innovation and creativity – spanning two floors of the Exchange, a six-storey building designed by globally acclaimed architecture firm Kengo Kuma Architects. The building has a spiral bird’s nest shape, built from 23 kilometres of sustainably sourced timber panels that curve around the outside. Darling Square Library houses 30,000 items, from newspapers to an Asian literature collection. It has free WiFi, study spaces and an Ideas Lab, where start-ups can access a program of workshops, seminars and events.

Marrickville Library and Pavilion
Photograph: Supplied

5. Marrickville Library and Pavilion

  • Attractions
  • Libraries
  • Marrickville

You could read at home, or you could read inside an award-winning, architecturally designed building that makes quiet time a joy. If you choose the latter, head to Marrickville library and join the 2000 people per day that visit: be it for the rhyme time that packs out the ground floor children’s section; for the historic art collection that they brought out of the closed stack into the dedicated art floor; or to peruse the impressive collection of international and domestic periodicals, from high fashion mags to special interest publications on everything from politics to organic gardening. 

