Bar Lucia

  • Bars
  • Potts Point
Tapas on a table.
Photography: Kitti Gould/Bar Lucia
Time Out says

Transport yourself to Madrid for an evening over tapas at Bar Lucia

Bar Lucia, a wine bar inspired by those found throughout Madrid, has just landed in Potts Point, bringing a little piece of Spain into Sydney's inner east. The decor is elegant (think gold-framed artworks, candelabras, chequered floor tiles and bottles of wine lining the walls), the food is Spanish tapas, and the wine list (curated by head sommelier Kasia Sobiesiak) puts a spotlight on female winemakers.

Some menu highlights include roast sea scallops on the half shell with saffron butter, ox tongue with salsa pintxo and salsa verde, anchovies with salsa Spinader and tuna tartare with eggplant, cumin mayonnaise and harissa. 

As well as putting a spotlight on female winemakers, there’s a focus on bottles from New South Wales wine regions, while the cocktails can be navigated based on the flavour you’re after. Seeking something sour? Go for the Just a Cup of Tea, lapsang tea-infused whisky with ginger, lemon and amaro montenegro. Love umami? The Tomatina witty basil-infused vodka, tomato, green ea, lemon and watermelon will satisfy your palate.

Bar Lucia was created by the Milpa Collective – Spanish tapas is a little bit of a departure (a slight detour) for this hospitality group, which specialises in Mexican-style venues, including Mexican eateries Santa Catarina, Calita, Londres 126, Carbòn, Taqiza and Sonora.

Looking for somewhere else to whet your whistle? Here's our list of the best bars in Sydney right now.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
5 Kellett St
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu 5pm-midnight; Fri-Sat noon-1am; Sun noon-10pm
