You may or may not have heard of World Tequila Day, but first – yes. It's a thing. And this year, it's happening on July 24. Although this is technically just one day, over at the Paddo Inn, they’re taking things a whole lot further by celebrating the zestiest drink in town for one whole calendar month.

Starting on July 24, the Paddo Inn will transform itself into Casa Patrón, a tequila fanatic’s personal paradise, with the front bar set to get decked in lush greenery and tropical pops of pink and orange. Along with live music performances and general good vibes, the Paddington stalwart will be putting on a seriously exotic curated tequila cocktail menu for all those willing to get swilling.

If you head over Paddo way from July 24 to August 21, you can expect to get stuck into some tequila classics, as well as brand-new flavour combinations. You can go for a classic Marg, a classic Paloma – mixed with Patrón Reposado, grapefruit juice, sugar, agave, soda and lime, or zest it up with a Hot Tommy’s, a spicy Margarita made from chilli-infused Patrón Reposado, lime and agave. To really twist things up, you can grab yourself a Reposado Old Fashioned, made from Patrón Reposado, disaronno, agave and orange bitters – or, to get really funky, hit up their Wintry Sun, crafted from Patrón Reposado, apricot brandy, lime and plum bitters.

Also, if you’re like us and can’t decide on which one of these concoctions sounds the best, don’t lose too much sleep. You can also get yourself a tasting paddle that lets you sample three options in one sweet hit. To find out more and book yourself a table, head over to the Paddo Inn’s website, right here.

