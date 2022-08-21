Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Casa Patrón at the Paddo Inn

  • Bars, Pubs
  • Paddo Inn, Paddington
  1. Five colourful tequila cocktails sit against a backdrop of flowers and fruit peel
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. A pink coloured tequila cocktail sits against a backdrop of flowers and fruit peel
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Three glass squat tequila bottles filled with pink and amber liquid sit next to each other against a backdrop of flowers and fruit peel
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. A close up shot of a spicy margarita cocktail against a backdrop of flowers and fruit peel
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Take a tequila spiced trip to the Tropics in Paddington

You may or may not have heard of World Tequila Day, but first – yes. It's a thing. And this year, it's happening on July 24. Although this is technically just one day, over at the Paddo Inn, they’re taking things a whole lot further by celebrating the zestiest drink in town for one whole calendar month. 

Starting on July 24, the Paddo Inn will transform itself into Casa Patrón, a tequila fanatic’s personal paradise, with the front bar set to get decked in lush greenery and tropical pops of pink and orange. Along with live music performances and general good vibes, the Paddington stalwart will be putting on a seriously exotic curated tequila cocktail menu for all those willing to get swilling. 

If you head over Paddo way from July 24 to August 21, you can expect to get stuck into some tequila classics, as well as brand-new flavour combinations. You can go for a classic Marg, a classic Paloma – mixed with Patrón Reposado, grapefruit juice, sugar, agave, soda and lime, or zest it up with a Hot Tommy’s, a spicy Margarita made from chilli-infused Patrón Reposado, lime and agave. To really twist things up, you can grab yourself a Reposado Old Fashioned, made from Patrón Reposado, disaronno, agave and orange bitters – or, to get really funky, hit up their Wintry Sun, crafted from Patrón Reposado, apricot brandy, lime and plum bitters.

Also, if you’re like us and can’t decide on which one of these concoctions sounds the best, don’t lose too much sleep. You can also get yourself a tasting paddle that lets you sample three options in one sweet hit. To find out more and book yourself a table, head over to the Paddo Inn’s website, right here.

Want more tequila, all the time? Check out our list of the very best places to get yourself a zingy Margarita in Sydney.

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.paddoinn.com.au/casa-patron
Address:
Paddo Inn
338 Oxford St
Paddington
Sydney
2021
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu, noon-midnight; Fri-Sat, noon-1am; Sun, noon-10pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.