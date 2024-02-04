Time Out says

Sydney has welcomed an underground tequila haven inspired by the cantinas all over Mexico City, created by the team who gave us Cantina OK, Bar Planet and Tio's

The team behind Sydney’s tiniest and coolest Margarita boozer, Cantina OK, have opened an ‘extra-ordinary’ subterranean tequila bar called Centro 86, open seven nights a week until 2am. If that doesn't call for a round of Margs we don’t know what will. The 110-seater is the fourth venue to swing open its doors by Sydney hospitality group Mucho, who also own celestial Martini den Bar Planet, as well as fun-times-only Tio’s.

Meaning centre in Spanish, Centro 86 is hidden in a CBD basement on Pitt Street (though, entry is via Hoskings Place), in the centre of Sydney’s high-rolling and drinking action. And while tequila and Margaritas are the specialty at Centro 86 – there are 100 tequilas on offer, including some ‘world's rarest’, plus five signature Margs – don’t expect just a bigger version of Cantina OK. Instead, creative director Jeremy Blackmore says you’ll stumble into “an old fancy Mexican cantina on shrooms.”

The team have collaborated with a bunch of Aussie artists to transform the dark space into an wild and wacky intergalactic universe, spearheaded by associate creative director Clayton Ciolac. Colourful Mexican artworks dress the walls, stained glass windows illuminate the room and checkerboard tables are hand-made by local furniture makers. The pièce de résistance however, is the long and colourful custom-made bar by David Humphries. Pull up a seat and get stuck in.

Similar to Cantina OK, there will be three ice shavers at Centro 86 producing the icy goods fresh for your on-point cocktails. And on-point they will be – the mixers and shakers at Mucho have been perfecting their Margarita for more than 15 years, with Cantina OK making it into the World’s 50 Best Bars for 2020, 2021 and 2022 for its perfectly balanced, zingy drink made with hand-pressed lime juice.

As well as Margs and Tequila, there’ll be Latin-inspired cocktails featuring fresh fruit and South and Central American Spirits, plus secret spiced popcorn to snack on.

“We think it will bring Sydney a lot of joy,” says Blackmore.

“We love this city and want to make it more human, more weird, more interesting and more fun.”

On that note, we’ll take a couple of shots, too please. Get down and order yours now.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Feel like more? These are the best bars in Sydney right now.

After a beer and a schnitty? Check out our guide to the coolest bars in town.

Want to save a buck? Keep our guide to the best happy hours here handy.