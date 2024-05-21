Time Out says

The “Godfather of craft beer” and the founder of Hahn Brewery, Chuck Hahn, has teamed up with his son to open a brewery and tap room in Sydney’s St Peters

Chuck Hahn is an Aussie beer legend. He started brewing in 1971 – more than 50 years ago – and went on to found Hahn Brewery, one of the country’s most famous breweries, as well as being the driving force behind the likes of James Squire and Kosciusko. In 2022, Chuck retired from brewing, hanging up his beer hat after a successful innings. But now, he’s back in action. And he’s teamed up with his son Scott Hahn to open a brewery and tap room in Sydney’s St Peters. Say hello to Chuck & Son's Brewing Co. And yes, you bet it’s time for a cold one.

“I think the exciting thing about starting your own brewery is that you have complete control over the types of beer you’re making, and you can tailor that to what the market desires” says Chuck on a video on Instagram.

Chuck added: “There are many great craft beers out there, and brewers I’m really impressed by. With this brewery, we’re adding to and complementing that space with only the best. The beers I’ve spent more than 50 years perfecting. They’re refined, they’re sessionable, they’re my proudest work so far.”

Now to the important bit: the beers. One the line-up you’ll find a Two-World Pale Ale, American Amber, Touring Radler and Original Pilsner, and we’re told special edition brews are also in the pipeline. Plus, there are Australian wines, cocktails and soft drinks. You’ll need some snacks to go with the booze, of course. The permanent food trailer on site – Chuck’s Kitchen – serves American-style numbers, like wings, burgers, hotdogs with chilli con carne and prawn po’ boys.

The 100-seat tap room features both indoor and outdoor seats, so there’s plenty of room for activities and knocking back beers.

“The truth is, brewing for me is like breathing. I’d be kidding myself if I thought I’d be able to step away,” laughs Chuck.

“I’d always planned to keep my toe in the water in some capacity, but when Scott came to me with the strategic proposal for this brewery, I knew this was it. It’s a way to cement my legacy – both in the beers and in my family – all while creating great memories and experiences for beer lovers. Both those who have supported me and enjoyed my beers since the very beginning, and those who are brand new to the world of craft.”

A warm welcome back, Chuck.

