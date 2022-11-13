Doom Juice Pop-Up Cellar Door

Time Out says

This Inner West garage is transforming into a natural wine bar with snacks by some of the best in the biz

Sydney winemakers Sebastian Keys and Zachary Godbolt are bringing their ever-popular natural wine Doom Juice to a new cellar door in St Peters. The label's first venue will open to wine lovers on Friday, September 2 from inside the garage of the former White Horse Hotel space which The Music & Booze Co has transformed into the House of Music & Booze.

The cellar door/music venue/wine bar/snack station houses a takeaway bottle shop inside, and a sundrenched courtyard where residencies include weekly pop-up bistros by some of Sydney's culinary scene's absolute best. The kitchen, dubbed St. Lawrence Bistro is headed up by Bastardo's Jack Fitzhenry, and has an impressive roster.

Every Sunday a brand new menu will debut, curated by a different chef. We're talking the likes of Anna Ugarte-Carral and Toby Stansfield (the Old Fitz), Marcelo Munoz (Continental Deli CBD), Sammy Rozsnyoi (Cafe Paci), Wesley-Cooper Jones (P&V), Luka Coyne (Fish Shop), and Ed Saxton (Sagra). Each menu will be paired with a killer natural wine and be strictly limited in its run.

The pop-up was originally slated to wrap up at the end of October but the raving success has led to an extension of St. Peters' coolest little wine bar indefinitely. The House of Music & Booze is open Friday, 4pm-midnight, Saturday noon-midnight, and Sunday, noon-10pm.