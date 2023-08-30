Time Out says

When you walk into Sagra, you have the sense that you are in a magical, tiny Italian chapel (but without any of the weird bits).

This hole-in-the-wall restaurant in the depths of Darlinghurst is full of flickering candlelight, chattering locals, tiny flower bunches and a general mood of joyous, warm intimacy. It’s the kind of venue that you can tuck yourself away in, and stay for hours in a back corner, talking about everything and also nothing – because when we say that the food here is next level, we’re not being dramatic. It really is.

In Italian, ‘sagra’ means the ‘celebration of a single ingredient at its peak’, and at this particular joint, the name befits the game. A massive emphasis on seasonal produce, home-style cooking, and heroing simple, quality ingredients is what Sagra is all about, and they do it bloody well. Every morning they bake their own sourdough and focaccia, cure their own cheeses, roll out fresh pasta, and do their own butchery on-site.

From the kitchen to the dining room, everything in this place is about honesty, quality and family-esque vibes that make you feel like you’re in someone’s Nonna’s kitchen.

Helmed by head chef and co-owner Jared Lanuza, the menu changes pretty much all the time based on what’s in season, with Jared keen to always keep on creating innovative and delicious dishes that don’t break the bank. Whether it's the warm golden focaccia, the perfectly plump squid ink rigatoni zinged up with spanner crab, chilli and ‘ndjua, the fat pappardelle dripping with braised beef and rich chianti ragu, or the gigantic slab of perfectly creamy, coffee-liqueur infused tiramisu (the best we’ve had, maybe ever), every step along a feast experience at Sagra is enough to make you exclaim audibly out loud.

If you’re looking for a new hidden place for a seriously excellent dinner – whether it’s for a special occasion or just a neat way of jazzing up a Wednesday night, look no further than Sagra. It’s got heart, soul and a lot of very good, generously poured wine.

What more can you ask for?

