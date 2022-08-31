Sydney
East Village Hotel Winter Garden

  Bars, Pub dining
  East Sydney Hotel, Woolloomooloo
The pink lights on a rooftop bar
Photograph: Supplied
This rooftop bar has transformed into a pretty pink winter wonderland

A rooftop might not be the cosiest venue when the mercury plummets, but Sydney's East Village Hotel is having a crack at keeping their lofty drinking spot popular in the colder months with this pretty-in-pink makeover. From Thursday, June 2 the rooftop terrace will be adorned in fairy lights, rosy lighting and a forest of baby’s breath to give it that musk stick meets Elle Woods appeal, but… winter themed.

They’re calling the set-up Winter Garden, and while the colouring might not make a whole lot of sense, they sure will be capturing the ‘millennial pink’ crowd. The themed menu, on the other hand, is ticking all the boxes by going heavy on the winter-friendly snacks from Alpine regions. Think sizzling bratwurst, coq au vin pie, and four-cheese fondue spiked with Luxardo Maraschino liqueur – yep, they’re even making the pot of cheese pink.

The team will also be pouring special warming drinks like spiced mulled wine and cider, mead from the Barossa Valley, and a smoked Ron Zacapa 23 rum Old Fashioned, an Alpine Sour and a Winter Spritz to keep you warm on the inside.

The blushing bash will run until late August so you've got plenty of time to rug up and paint the town red, er, pink.

The cold is well and truly here. Why not warm up in front of a fire place at one of these Sydney pubs?

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
www.eastvillagesydney.com.au/
Address:
East Sydney Hotel
111 Cathedral Street, Woolloomooloo
Sydney
2011
Price:
Free

Dates and times

