Election Day at the Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre

  • Bars, Breweries
  • The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre, Marrickville
A tip jar of Albo and a tip jar of Scott Morrison who looks like a dick
Photograph: Supplied
We've reached peak Australian, people. Grab a Democracy Sausage on election day at Bob Hawke's brewery.

This is it. It's finally happened. We've reached peak Australian. This Saturday, May 21, the doors to the recently-opened Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre in Marrickville will swing open to serve good beer, good leisure and good old-fashioned diplomacy throughout election day.

The Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre, which sits happily inside opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s electorate of Grayndler, will be broadcasting the election live on a large screen, with guests able to remain updated during the high drama of politics’ night of nights.

After hitting the polling booths on Saturday (and grabbing a Democracy Sausage of course, check out this handy guide), make your way to the Leisure Centre, where you'll have one more important decision to make – which of the two tip jars marked ‘Albo’ and ‘Scomo’ you should drop your hard earned coin into. Change dropped into the opposition leader’s jar will be donated to protect the Australian environment, while tips dropped into the PM’s jar will be donated to sports centres in marginal seats. Presumably this will include recently tackled children's medical bills.

If you haven't yet filled up on snags at the polls, the brewery's in-house bistro, the Lucky Prawn will be open and serving up all of your favourite succulent RSL Chinese eats, while the patio is pumping and the pool room has more than a few low-slung couches to ease into.

On a completely unrelated note, here's a mural that popped up recently in Sydney.

Elizabeth McDonald

Event website:
www.hawkesbrewing.com/beerandleisure
Address:
The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre
8-12
Sydney St
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Contact:
www.hawkesbrewing.com/beerandleisure
bookings@hawkesbeerandleisure.com
Opening hours:
Wed, noon-11pm; Thu-Sat, noon-midnight; Sun, noon-10pm

