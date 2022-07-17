Time Out says

The Entertainment Quarter will be the newest home of live music thanks to the Mary's Group

The Mary's Group have announced they will be launching a massive new live music venue in the former Hi-Fi space at Moore Park's Entertainment Quarter in October 2022. The 1,200 capacity space is adjacent to the Hordern Pavillion and is a huge step toward revitalising the EQ's nightlife which has suffered dramatically throughout the pandemic. Formerly Hi-Fi and then Max Watt's House of Music, the venue is set for a huge transformation, starting with a rename to Liberty Hall.

Now with Jake Smyth and Kenneth Graham at the helm, the venue will host gigs ranging from local acts catching their breaks, to tours with big international acts. Liberty Hall will also host club nights with rock and roll themes as well as dance and hip-hop nights.

Slated to launch in late October, initial lineups and shows will be announced over the next couple of months. Liberty Hall will fill the hole that the Mary's operated Lansdowne left in the group, which was intially announced to close back in April and has since been saved by the folks behind the Oxford Art Factory. Seriously, more twists than a snake with an itch.

"We are humbled at another opportunity to take the reins of yet another fallen live music venue and pour energy and hard work into creating an exciting creative space for Sydney's arts community," Graham said.

Liberty Hall will be accompanied by a new Mary's restaurant next door. This fifth addition to the Mary's group will be serving up their signature burgers and fried chicken – ready to fuel you up before hitting the dance floor.

Like your music live and loud? Check out the best pubs and clubs to see live music in Sydney here.