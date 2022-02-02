Sydney
People at Mary's Underground
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Mary's will bid farewell to the Lansdowne by April

The group cite a disagreement with landlords for the closure

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
In a post made on their Mary's Lansdowne Instagram account on February 2, Mary's Group owners Jake Smyth and Kenny Graham have announced that they will be ending their time at the famed Lansdowne Hotel by April of this year.

The post says that the Mary's Group's lease is due to end in April and that the venue's owners intend to close the band room to build more hostel accommodation. Since 2017, the Mary's residence at the Lansdowne has provided an important platform for local musicians and even facilitated livestreams during the lockdowns in order to keep the gigs going. The crew have pledged that the gigs scheduled until the end of their tenure will go ahead.

The closure is a massive blow to the music and hospitality industry, and Mary's Melbourne premises also remains closed.

At this stage it is not clear whether the crew will find a new home, but in the meantime if you need your burger, natty wine and live music fix you can still head to Mary's Underground for as many live gigs as are at the Lansdowne, with a full-throttle Mary's restaurant upstairs. Or head to Mary's CBD for a grab and go bite, or the Newtown OG for the best booze and worst toilet in the inner west. 

Want to keep up to date with the rest of Sydney's stellar bars? Check out the best in the biz here.

