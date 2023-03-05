Time Out says

Mille Vini means 'a thousand wines' in Italian, and it's a fitting name for one of Sydney’s OG wine bars located on Surry Hills’ bustling Crown Street. It opened more than a decade ago, and the cosy spot has seen several owners throughout over years. These days it’s run by the team behind Esper Hospitality, though the original sandstone and wooden ceiling rafters remain from its past life as a stonemason's workshop.

While there may not be quite 1,000 vinos on the menu at Mille Vini, wine lovers will still be in for a treat with drops from Puglia, Piemonte, Tuscany, Veneto, Abruzzo, Sicily and Sardegna to choose from. The menu also showcases up-and-coming winemakers from Italy as well as Australia, and there’s a strong focus on natural wines.

Of course, great wines go even better with great food. Here, head chef Francesco Di Gioia (of Fred's and Charlie Parker's) has created a simple and authentic Italian menu with a winning combination of classic hits. Think battered zucchini flowers with truffle pecorino and blossom honey; wagyu bresaola with artichokes and parmigiano reggiano; and fresh fish crudo with sea succulent and trout roe. The pastas are all house made and delicious. Try the saffron tagliatelle with prawns and orange wine; and the rigatoni amatriciana (a traditional Italian sauce) with pancetta and pecorino. Finish with a classic tiramisu and call it a (happy) day.

Inside, the two-storey venue looks elegant and grown up with dark furniture, a long black marble bar, moss-green velvet seats and gold-edged oil paintings. If you’re looking for something fun to do mid-week, Mille Vini hosts a live jazz trio every Wednesday night, and there’s a bottomless Limoncello Spritz Italian brunch every Saturday. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for Italian wine masterclasses.

Whether you’re strolling home and feel like an after-work tipple and snack, or are heading out on a hot date in Sydney, Mille Vini is still a smart and reliable option. No wonder it’s been open for all this time. Find out more info here.



