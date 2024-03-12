Sydney
Mount Pleasant Wines

Drink a glass of white wine at Mount Pleasant
Photograph: Avril Treasure/Mount Pleasant
Time Out says

If you’re looking for a pleasant time in the Valley with top drops, this winery delivers

Mount Pleasant Wines is home to some of the Hunter Valley’s oldest vines. Sip award-winning shiraz by highly regarded winemaker Adrian Sparks overlooking pretty lavender and a sprawling vineyard. The historic winery has recently undergone a luxe refurbishment, and now boasts bold artworks and colourful furnishings.

RECOMMEDNED READS:

Check out our guide on where to drink, eat and stay in the Hunter Valley.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
401 Marrowbone Rd
Pokolbin
Hunter Valley
2320
Contact:
View Website
(02) 4998 7505
Opening hours:
Thu-Sun 10am-5pm
