Mount Pleasant Wines is home to some of the Hunter Valley’s oldest vines. Sip award-winning shiraz by highly regarded winemaker Adrian Sparks overlooking pretty lavender and a sprawling vineyard. The historic winery has recently undergone a luxe refurbishment, and now boasts bold artworks and colourful furnishings.
Mount Pleasant Wines
Time Out says
If you’re looking for a pleasant time in the Valley with top drops, this winery delivers
Details
- Address:
- 401 Marrowbone Rd
- Pokolbin
- Hunter Valley
- 2320
- Contact:
- View Website
- (02) 4998 7505
- Opening hours:
- Thu-Sun 10am-5pm
