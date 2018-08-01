What do you get a suburb that has everything? How about a wild ale and natural wine bar?

Sydney loves a super specific offering, like a place that only sells Italian steak, or Taiwanese fried chicken. And now we can add a bar devoted to wild ales and natural wines to our growing list of laser focussed venues.

The middle bar at the Taphouse in Darlinghurst has historically functioned as a kind of overspill bar for when the rooftop or ground floor tavern reach capacity. Now it's about to get a whole new purpose in life as Odd Culture, a bar dedicated to all things natural and fermenty. Maybe you love that sour tang from a farmhouse ale? Or maybe that savoury bite from a natural wine is all you want to drink right now. Then prepare to spend a lot of time here, where there will be 20 beers on tap, 12 wines available by the glass, and, we're told, the largest bottle list of wild ales and sour beers in Australia.

Part of this is due to the growing awareness people have about the origins and production of their food and drink, and a lot of it is to do with the fact that natural ferments are delicious.

The venue is run by a natural wine expert – bar manager Jordan Blackman (ex Chin Chin, Ananas) – and a professional beer aficionado with serious pub credibility – Tom Evans (ex-Royal Albert, Wayward). Together they will be expandig your drinking horizons with brews from Marrickville's Wildflower Brewing, Blending, Rodenbach, Boatrocker Brewers, La Sirène, Tasmania's Two Metre Tall, and New Zealand's Garage Projects. They're also going to have a Sour Negroni made using homemade Rodenbach vermouth.

If you're new to the wilder side of brewing you can attend the fortnightly Alestars events where you can meet the makers and do a deep dive over two beers, two wines, dinner, trivia and banter for $45.

Need a snack to go with that skin contact white? Order up natural cheeses, cured meats and tinned seafood, or a 'nduja and cheddar toastie served with a pickle.