Time Out says

Come for killer Chinese food, more than 20 beers on tap, and on-point tunes

Bouncy egg noodles with juicy free range pork belly; steamed barramundi with aromatic pickled chilli and black bean; and Shandong chicken with a perfect crisp skin. This – and more – is what you can expect to find on the menu of the Taphouse when it re-opens Wednesday, September 13 under new ownership.

The three-storey Darlinghurst pub closed earlier this year, and thankfully was acquired by Applejack Hospitality (also Forrester's, Rafi, Bopp and Tone) who have breathed new life into it (while retaining its old school charm) after a three-month renovation.

Cantonese classics will feature on the menu, which has been created by Applejack’s director of culinary Patrick Friesen. Friesen has spent many years perfecting his wok skills leading the kitchens at Queen Chow Enmore, Ms G’s and Stanley Brisbane. He’ll be working alongside head chef Sam Ng (ex Ho Lee Fook, Praya and Stanley), who has come over from Hong Kong to join the team.

Friesen says: “We hope to share our part in celebrating the world’s greatest cuisine. Derived from our love of Hong Kong, Cantonese food, and Australian Chinese food, you can expect classics featuring local produce with a few local Hong Kong favourites."

Thirsty? More than 20 beers on tap from all your favourite breweries will be on offer. Plus, a fun line-up of DJs and entertainment will be sure to bring good vibes for spring and summer.

Us? We’ll be making a beeline for the sunny rooftop, armed with pork and prawn dumplings and a cold one.

Recommended: