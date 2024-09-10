There are a handful of substantial dishes on the menu at Newtown’s wine bar and bistro, Pistou. It changes seasonally, but you might come across items like crisp roast duck with charred leek, parsnip and veal jus, or wild mushroom farfalle with kale, truffle and hazelnut. But we reckon you should skip the mains and instead go to town on the cheese and charcuterie, which are tops. Here, you can pair sharp Roquefort, nutty Manchego and creamy Brie with paper-thin slices of jamón, fennel-and-chilli-spiced pork and saucisson. We say head up to the cabinet to have a sneaky beak and chat with the friendly team before you place your order. Then, enjoy it all in the sunlit space with a crisp white for a bang-on time.

You’ll need drinks, of course, and Pistou delivers with interesting vinos, bright spritzes, Champagne and blood-orange Mimosas. Plus, on Sundays, the team offers a bottomless session, featuring two hours of non-stop drinks with grazing plates, for $85 per person.

With terracotta walls, jars of preserves, marble tables and dried flowers hanging on the walls, Pistou looks like it could be found somewhere in Provence, not on King Street. That’s all part of its charm.

