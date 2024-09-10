Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Cheese and meat at Pistou
Photograph: Supplied/Pistou
  • Bars | Wine bars
  • Newtown

Pistou

Rustic wine bar Pistou is the ideal spot to linger over creamy cheeses and salty cured meats, alongside a vino or two

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Advertising

Time Out says

There are a handful of substantial dishes on the menu at Newtown’s wine bar and bistro, Pistou. It changes seasonally, but you might come across items like crisp roast duck with charred leek, parsnip and veal jus, or wild mushroom farfalle with kale, truffle and hazelnut. But we reckon you should skip the mains and instead go to town on the cheese and charcuterie, which are tops. Here, you can pair sharp Roquefort, nutty Manchego and creamy Brie with paper-thin slices of jamón, fennel-and-chilli-spiced pork and saucisson. We say head up to the cabinet to have a sneaky beak and chat with the friendly team before you place your order. Then, enjoy it all in the sunlit space with a crisp white for a bang-on time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by PISTOU (@pistou.newtown)

You’ll need drinks, of course, and Pistou delivers with interesting vinos, bright spritzes, Champagne and blood-orange Mimosas. Plus, on Sundays, the team offers a bottomless session, featuring two hours of non-stop drinks with grazing plates, for $85 per person.

With terracotta walls, jars of preserves, marble tables and dried flowers hanging on the walls, Pistou looks like it could be found somewhere in Provence, not on King Street. That’s all part of its charm.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best wine bars in Sydney.

Check out the best bars in the city here.

Details

Address
601 King St
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu 5.30-late; Fri-Sat 11.30am-late; Sun 11.30am-4pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.