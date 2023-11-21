Sydney
Timeout

Stowaway Bar

  • Bars
  • Freshwater
Time Out says

With killer cocktails and a fun vibe, Stowaway is the place to be in Freshie

Freshwater's cracking Stowaway Bar has been pouring locals beers and on-point cocktails ever since it opened in 2013. Just like the waves found down the road, the vintage boozer pumps daily with mates catching up after work or post-surf. Kill a few hours with tasty tacos, a couple of Margaritas and some old school tunes – this is the place to be in Freshie.

RECOMMENDED:

Freshie’s golden watering hole serves up a rocking schnitty, ice-cold local beers and a whole lotta old-school coastal charm

Check out our guide to the best bars in Sydney right now

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
18/1-3 Moore Rd
Freshwater
Sydney
2096
Contact:
View Website
02 9905 2038
Opening hours:
Tue-Sun noon-10.30pm
