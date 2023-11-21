Time Out says

Freshwater's cracking Stowaway Bar has been pouring locals beers and on-point cocktails ever since it opened in 2013. Just like the waves found down the road, the vintage boozer pumps daily with mates catching up after work or post-surf. Kill a few hours with tasty tacos, a couple of Margaritas and some old school tunes – this is the place to be in Freshie.