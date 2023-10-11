Time Out says

You've probably been to the Duke, even if you don't know it

This corner pub, just a stroll from the Enmore Theatre, has long been the unofficial pre-drink (or post, given that it stays open until the wee hours on weekends) location for every gig, serving a different crowd each night: indie kids, crusty punks, comedy fans, theatresports aficionados, old rockers, metalheads and hoodies. The Duke also stands its own ground as a thriving late-night music hub with live gigs at least four nights a week (including live band karaoke every second Wednesday).

Odd Culture Group – the same crew that oversees the Old Fitz, Spon and Odd Culture Newtown – took over the Duke in 2020. And while the food and drinks menu has had a freshen up, the bones of this great watering hole remains.

Recently, the kitchen was kitted out with a new woodfire oven that fires up weekly pizza specials, along with bangers like the Orgasmatron with pork sausage, broccolini, tomato, mozzarella and fermented chilli; or the Mr Crowley with potato, confit garlic, mozzarella, black olive and kale. You can also cut into steak and fries with bone marrow and chimichurri, but a better call is the Duke burger with a hefty Angus pattie, double cheese and burger sauce. Order stracciatella and pickled green tomatoes with fried bread for some fancy Italian summer vibes or popcorn chicken for simpler snacking.

The Duke's drinks offering is also a step ahead of your average Inner West boozer, with some delicious natural wines available by the glass, local brews on tap and a boutique spirit collection that means you can get a very good tequila if the mood takes you.

