The Duke of Enmore

  A band playing to a large crowd
    Photograph: Supplied
  A martini amongst a food spread
    Photograph: Supplied
  A monster painted pizza oven
    Photograph: Supplied
  Flatlay of people ripping a pizza
    Photograph: Supplied
  The outside of a bar
    Photograph: Supplied
  Someone pouring a cocktail
    Photograph: Supplied
  A band playing to a large crowd
    Photograph: Supplied
  Shot glasses on a table
    Photograph: Supplied
You've probably been to the Duke, even if you don't know it

This corner pub, just a stroll from the Enmore Theatre, has long been the unofficial pre-drink (or post, given that it stays open until the wee hours on weekends) location for every gig, serving a different crowd each night: indie kids, crusty punks, comedy fans, theatresports aficionados, old rockers, metalheads and hoodies. The Duke also stands its own ground as a thriving late-night music hub with live gigs at least four nights a week (including live band karaoke every second Wednesday).

Odd Culture Group  – the same crew that oversees the Old Fitz, Spon and Odd Culture Newtown – took over the Duke in 2020. And while the food and drinks menu has had a freshen up, the bones of this great watering hole remains.

Recently, the kitchen was kitted out with a new woodfire oven that fires up weekly pizza specials, along with bangers like the Orgasmatron with pork sausage, broccolini, tomato, mozzarella and fermented chilli; or the Mr Crowley with potato, confit garlic, mozzarella, black olive and kale. You can also cut into steak and fries with bone marrow and chimichurri, but a better call is the Duke burger with a hefty Angus pattie, double cheese and burger sauce. Order stracciatella and pickled green tomatoes with fried bread for some fancy Italian summer vibes or popcorn chicken for simpler snacking. 

The Duke's drinks offering is also a step ahead of your average Inner West boozer, with some delicious natural wines available by the glass, local brews on tap and a boutique spirit collection that means you can get a very good tequila if the mood takes you.  

Details

Address:
148 Enmore Rd
Enmore
Sydney
2042
Contact:
View Website
02 9519 1935
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue 4pm-12am, Wed-Thur 4pm-2.30am, Fri-Sat noon-2am, Sun noon-10.30pm
