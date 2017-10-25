The best bars in Newtown
Small bars, wine bars, breweries and slick watering holes. Newtown and Enmore have got 'em all
A bar crawl in Newtown is the ultimate pick'n'mix for a parched Sydneysider. It's also great for anyone who would like the minimum travel time necessary between venues. Newtown's bars are all conveniently spaced along King Street and Enmore Road like some sort of boozy daisy chain, which means you can go from dog-friendly brewery bars to some of Sydney's best cocktail dens, neighbourhood wine bars, indie boltholes and rock-n-roll burger bars in no time at all. What's more you'll find a bunch of great bars in Enmore, which is (technically) past Newtown, but is only a hop-skip-and-jump-away and very much worth checking out.
Want more late night drinks? Check out our guide to bars and pubs without a lockout.
RECOMMENDED: Our guide to the best Newtown restaurants
The best bars in Newtown
Continental Deli Bar Bistro
Go here for: Cold cuts and a tinned Martini
Opened by two of the greatest restaurateurs Sydney has seen in recent times, Elvis Abrahanowicz and Joe Valore of Porteño, Gardel’s Bar and Bodega (which they co-own with Ben Milgate), and LP’s Quality Meats (which they co-own with Luke Powell), this is more than just a restaurant. At Continental in Newtown a downstairs deli opens at 11am and becomes a casual bar/restaurant as the later hours creep in, while upstairs there's a bistro for those fancier nights out.
Earl's Juke Joint
Go here for: Cocktails that are sharp, boozy and expertly made
Once you've graduated from smashing jugs of beer at your local it's time to crank up the drinks quality substantially and order the best cocktails in Newtown at this low lit bar with a New Orleans voodoo vibe. Earl's Juke Joint is all class. It's built to outlast all the Saturday nights Newtown can throw at it, the drinks list is spectacular and the vibe stays at a potent simmer.
Mary's
Go here for: One of Sydney's best burgers and natural wine
If you don't want to queue outside this burger bar that's more popular than a pop-up puppy party catered by Messina, timing is everything. Get in early for any chance at a table, or wait until the dinner rush has worn off – well after 9pm, but there are still no guarantees. Territory is hard won here so barricade yourself in with baskets of fried chicken and bottles of natural wine (ask for the list from behind the bar) once you get a seat.
The Gretz
Go here for: Seafood snacks and boozy classics
If you imagine the ideal neighbourhood bar, everything that comes to mind you’ll find at the Gretz in Enmore. So popular was the restaurant Hartsyard further up the street that Gregory Llewellyn and Naomi Hart decided to add a bar to their Inner West venture. They took an underwhelming venue and gave it a gently nautical, timber-heavy makeover, with big rump-cupping bar stools adequately padded for long nights of big beers and short cocktails.
Jacoby's
Go here for: Tiki drinks right by the Enmore
On arrival to this island style cocktail haunt from Earl’s Juke Joint alum you’ll be greeted with a perky ‘Aloha’. From here the good times come blended, bashed and garnished to the nines. Behind the bar you’ll spot three milkshake makers, two blenders, violet orchids, paper peacocks, loads of fruit and a menu that is packed full of tiki classics.
Courthouse Hotel
Go here for: One of Sydney's best beer gardens
The beautiful thing about this old boozer is that it’s a pub designed to facilitate a good time on your terms. Want to sit up at the bar with a huge plate of fish and chips and watch back-to-back AFL games? This is the best place for it. Prefer to sink your tip money in pinball machines while you annihilate jugs of Stone and Wood Pacific Ale and Young Henrys Newtowner? Right this way.
The Midnight Special
Go here for: A howlin' ride through middle America
By the look of this dive you’d expect peanut shells crunching under foot. Regulars – like birds on a wire – perch at the bar and a American accent comes from behind it. The worn-in, down-home atmosphere, though, belies expert cocktail, beer and wine chops and sophisticated bar bites.
Young Henrys
Go here for: Daytime drinking with dogs
Kick things off in the early afternoon with the freshest beers in town, and a hangover-busting cloudy cider if you need a little gentling back into the saddle. In fact, given this brewery bar shuts at seven, the earlier you get here the better your chance of securing a table with prime sausage dog patting potential.
Queens Hotel
Go here for: The nicest pub experience on Enmore Rd
Mud crabs are the new dining status symbol. Forget lobster – either you can afford to shell out on the fleshy crustaceans (that usually go for $140-odd dollars a kilo) or you can’t. And when a restaurant is boasting hefty little pinchers that weigh in north of three kegs your cash will disappear faster than a dirty dog on bath day. Not quite so flush? Downstairs is still an elegant and easy spot for a schooey.
1989 Kitchen & Arcade
Go here for: A side of arcade games with your drinks
No, 1989 is not the name of a Taylor Swift concept café (although, someone please make that happen), but a Newtown eatery dedicated to the coin-operated joys of old-school games. Unsurprisingly, the café’s soundtrack fires off plenty of plinks and beeps as players face various rounds of combat in Streetfighter II, The Simpsons, Double Dragon or Turtles.
Bloodwood
Go here for: Swanky bar snacks
Bridging the gap between cheap Thai and a bazillion-course molecular journey at Oscillate Wildly, Bloodwood is the place where you lay down the foundations for a top-notch evening with their famous polenta chips - these guys know how to do booze-friendly snack plates. And if you score a table up on the back terrace you may never want to leave.
Cittavino
Go here for: Trying (wine) before you buy
The adults are definitely winning the turf war in Newtown of late. Formerly scungy pubs are getting a shiny new makeover, there's a whole lot more than six-dollar Thai to be had come dinner time and the small bars are only getting more plentiful. Cittavino is part wine shop, part wine bar, which means that you can sample unusual imports from Spain, Italy, France, America and South Africa, or something from Australia's best small producers, plus find something special to take home with you for later.
Corridor
Go here for: Friendly rooftop drinks with Newtown locals
What we like about the folks at Corridor is that they're friendly and down to earth. They're just doing what they do and they're doing it well: long necks of Coopers pale, simple mixers (get ‘em to do you a ginger beer with rum and limes), local wines by the glass (in red and white!)... you get the picture.
Miss Peaches Soul Food Kitchen
Go here for: A soul and '60s R'n'B soundtrack and swingin' good times
Take the side entrance, past the excellent neon signage and a denim-and-leather-clad lady bouncer (yowza), to get to the bar. One corner features a couple of '60s lounges and an old black-and-white TV, while the bigger space is decked out in patchwork print banquettes along the walls allowing for plenty of space to swing your jars. Get things rolling with some tater tots, all crisp and golden with a slightly spicy maple bacon dipping sauce. You'll need party fuel for the dancing later on.
Newtown Hotel
Go here for: A Sunday session on the balcony
Aside from the kitchen (which is now doing pizza), everything else at the Newtown is the same as always – the beer garden is still an inviting spot for arvo beers, the pool tables are still leopard and purple, and the upstairs balcony is the best people watching perch in the 2042.
Holey Moley
Go here for: Putt putt
Sydney’s first mini golf bar opened up on the site of the former Newtown Social Club in July 2017. It’s operated by Fun-Lab, who are the same people who own Strike Bowling and Sky Zone, and the concept has already proven popular for hens and bucks parties in Brisbane and Melbourne.
More of Sydney's best bars
The 50 best bars in Sydney
Every year we put our livers and sleep patterns on the line to bring you, dear reader, a comprehensive guide to the best bars in town to make sure your evenings never run dry.
Fancy some food instead?
The best cheap eats in Sydney
There's a host of restaurants around Sydney serving up tasty food at prices that won't leave your wallet empty.
While you're in the neighbourhood...
Shoppers' guide to Newtown
The Inner West bohemian hub is home to hundreds of great boutiques and bookshops, as well as fine cafes and millions of Thai restaurants