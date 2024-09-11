Subscribe
  • Bars | Cocktail bars
  • Newtown

Uncanny

A small bar with a big heart, Uncanny delivers on character and good times in spades

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Time Out says

There’s a bit going on at Newtown’s small bar, Uncanny. The space is decked out with family heirlooms, hanging plants and nods to the local community. There’s a retro jukebox, vintage knick-knacks and off-beat art. Put it this way: it’s probably not a place for minimalists. But all-white spaces are boring anyway (sorry, Bondi).

There’s also a lot to like here, including the fact that this King Street haunt is a family-owned-and-run affair by sister-and-brother duo Laura and Julien Bouskila. Then there’s the opposite-of-pedestrian cocktail menu, with drinks like the Julio Richter (mezcal, tequila, lime, cucumber, agave, and za'atar) and the Rogue Gimlet (Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin, elderflower, lavender, lime, and mint oil). They also have a monthly cocktail range called the ‘Bartender Series’ featuring tipples made by the team. Nice.

The Med-style menu includes small, snacky plates like gildas, olives, and dolmades, with bigger numbers including house-made sesame falafel, white wine and garlic prawns, and grilled baby octopus. The word uncanny may carry unsettling connotations, but we reckon you’ll leave here feeling good.

Details

Address
349 King St
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Opening hours:
Tues-Fri 4pm-midnight; Sat 2pm-midnight
