The taproom at Village Days Brewing Co
Photograph: Supplied/Village Days Brewing Co
  • Bars | Breweries
  • price 2 of 4
  • Gladesville

Village Days Brewing Co

The first brewery to open in the City of Ryde, Village Days Brewing Co brings top cold beers to Gladesville locals

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Time Out says

Gladesville welcomed Village Days Brewing Co in 2023, and the head brewer is a traditionally trained German Brewmaster – so know that your frothy beers are legit. Founded by experienced homebrewer and beer lover Dan Smith, Village Days Brewing Co aims to bring together Ryde locals for fresh, local beer and fun times.

“Our beers are inspired by the rich history of our area and bring together the best ingredients from around the world, alongside a relentless focus on quality,” says Smith. Bring your village and come knock back a coupla cold ones. Prost!

Details

Address
436/484 Victoria Rd
Gladesville
Sydney
2111
Opening hours:
Wed-Thu 3-10pm; Fri-Sat noon-10pm; Sun noon-8pm
