Oyster happy hours in Sydney

If you're reading this, then we're assuming you adore oysters. There's not really much middle ground with these tasty treats of the sea, and if there's one thing that unites oyster enthusiasts, it's the joy of being able to eat them by the dozen and have change to spare for a great glass of sparkling on the side. We've scoured the city for the best bargain bivalves on offer, so you can shuck, slurp, repeat to your heart's content.
Maybe Sammy
Visiting this world recognised cocktail bar (they have the awards to prove it) is already a fun bit of finery in your schedule, but on Saturdays they sweeten the deal with $2 oysters to go with your mini Martini.
The Morrison Bar & Oyster Room
Even though you can get well-priced oysters at the Morrison year-round, they really ramp things during their Oyster Festival throughout August. The CBD bar shucks a cool 17,000 oysters each week, with a $1.50 oyster hour each day from 6pm-7pm. Feeling extra hungry? Level up with bottomless bubbles and oysters for just $55 on Saturdays and Sundays per person, all day long.
Riley Street Garage
Riley St Garage makes a fancy starter a lot more affordable with $2.50 oysters Wednesday to Friday from 5-6pm. You have to order a minimum half-dozen, but $15 for six oysters in Sydney is still a steal. Try their signature smoky dressing for something different, or keep it simple with a classic mignonette or au naturale.
Grain Bar
On Thursdays at this refined hotel bar they offer $1.50 oysters with rice wine mignonette from 4pm until they run out. To accompany them you can get down-sized classic cocktails for $12 a pop, making it an affordable and school-night friendly proposition.
Black Bottle
Aperitivo hour at Black Bottle involves $1.50 Sydney rock oysters, $10 Negronis and $10 Spritz from 5-7pm Wednesdays to Saturdays. If you're into the spirit of sharing, you can grab a carafe of wine for $15.
Cosmopolitan Double Bay
At this streetfront dining room in Double Bay you can get $2 Sydney rock oysters freshly shucked every weekday from 4pm to 7pm, which is one of the most generous happy hours in town.
