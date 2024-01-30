Time Out says

The CBD’s swish bistro has had a massive glow up – and the good news is that you can still score $1.50 freshly shucked Sydney rock oysters on Wednesdays

Morrison Bar & Oyster Room has had a glow up, transforming into Morrison’s Oyster Bar & Grill. With soaring glass windows, eucalyptus-green booths, elegant moon lights and period-style oak panelling, the bistro channels a classy yet relaxed steakhouse with big city energy. The reno is thanks to new Sydney hospitality group Sunday Co, who now owns the venue, as well as Whalebridge in Circular Quay.

Prime cuts of beef – hand-selected and sourced from Aussie farmers including Jack’s Creek, The Australian Agricultural Company and Rangers Valley – is the go here. The meat is aged in-house from 6-12 weeks, tenderising the protein and allowing it to develop a deeper and more delicious flavour. On the menu, you can choose from a grain-fed ribeye with Diane sauce and rich and creamy Paris mash potato; pasture-fed beef tenderloin with cracked black pepper and chestnut puree; and black Angus sirloin with café de Paris butter and fries.

Starters are French-leaning and classic, including duck liver parfait with foie gras and brioche; steak tartare with crusty bread and organic French radish; and blue swimmer crab cake with parsley salad and aioli. For a retro snack, go for the prawn cocktail with crunchy iceberg and a good dollop of Marie Rose sauce.

Of course, you can’t come to Morrison’s and not order oysters. The bistro has earned a stellar reputation over the years thanks to its fresh, briny and mineraly sea creatures. On any given day there’s at least four varieties available, including Moonlight Flat, East 33, Appellation Oysters, and Coffin Bay Pacific Oysters. Walk over to the oyster cabinet and you’ll see the chefs shucking them to order. If you come down on Wednesdays from 6-7pm, you can get freshly shucked Sydney rock oysters. Considering we’re now seeing them for $7.50 each, it’s a steal.

Morrison’s wine list is crowd-pleasing, featuring more than 150 bottles from both local vineyards and international winemakers. Or opt for a classic cocktail: a Negroni, Tom Collins, or a Vesper Martini would go down a treat. Plus, there’s a happy hour during the week with $10 Spritzes and Negronis.

Housed in a beautiful heritage building on the corner of George and Grosvenor Streets, and a ten minute walk from Circular Quay, Morrison’s Oyster Bar & Grill is a prime spot for an after-work bevvy and oysters. Or settle in for an excellent steak and vino with friends. Regardless, just come. It’s shucking good.

