White Cockatoo Hotel

  • Bars
  • Petersham
White Cockatoo - Venue - Interior
Photograph: Supplied
The White Cockatoo covers all bases, with great food, indoor and outdoor seating, a pool room, and even a pinball room!

The independent owners of the Henson and Sydney Park Hotel took this Petersham pub under their wing, restoring it to its original name and bringing back a strong community vibe plus a new menu.

Kick off the week with free pool all day all day on Monday then ease into Tuesday with beer specials, or head in on Wednesday for a round of trivia. You will also find Tappy Hour from 3-6pm every weekday.  

On the food front, gussied up counter classics are the focus, with some additional pastas, salads and share plates. Order up slow braised lamb shoulder tagliatelle with peppers, tomato and oregano; a fried barramundi burger with lemon and caper mayo, pickles, iceberg lettuce and avocado; or a pimped up parmi with leg ham, tomato sugo, fior di latte and parmesan.

Upstairs you will also find 20 pub style hotel lodgings for medium to long-term stays.

Details

Address:
30 Terminus St
Petersham
Sydney
2049
Contact:
View Website
02 9518 1488
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 11am-11pm; Thur-Sat 11am- midnight; Sun 11am-10pm
