Steak, salad and chips at Wharf Bar
Photograph: Steven Woodburn

The best cheap steaks in Sydney for a yum and affordable feed

Sydney's best steaks for $25 and under

Photograph: Steven Woodburn

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
For a hearty and satisfying feed, it’s hard to go past a steak – one that’s rosy and juicy on the inside with a consistent char, full of flavour and well-seasoned. Sydney’s home to many excellent steak restaurants (you can check out our guide over here). In fact, our city boasts six of the world’s best steak diners for 2024. But this guide is not about those. This guide is for when you want a damn good steak without the higher price point. A protein hit without breaking the bank, if you will. Time Out’s critics, including Food & Drink Editor and fellow carnivore Avril Treasure, have hit the streets (and yes, the pubs) to bring you the best affordable steaks in Sydney. Below are the ones that are a cut above the rest.

Steaks in Sydney for $25 or less

The Lord Dudley

  • Paddington
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
The Lord Dudley
The Lord Dudley

When? Tuesdays
How much? $18
Woollahra pub The Lord Dudley has old-world charm in spades and they also serve an affordable steak on Tuesdays, so really it’s a win win. Steak, chips and top-notch atmosphere? We’re there.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
The Dog Hotel

  • Randwick
The Dog Hotel
The Dog Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/The Dog

When? Thursdays
How much? $25
Randwick gem The Dog has a steak deal you’re going to want to make friends with. For $25 big ones, get stuck into a chargrilled steak served with Café de Paris butter, chips and a leaf salad, plus your choice of schooner of Heineken, glass of wine or soft drink. Now, that’s good value in our books.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Manly Wharf Bar

  • Pubs
  • Manly
Manly Wharf Bar
Manly Wharf Bar
Photograph: Steven Woodburn

When? Thursdays
How much? $19
It’s hard to beat a sundowner at Wharf Bar when you’ve knocked off work. And on Thursday evenings, you can make it even better with a $19 steak. Corey Costelloe, the former culinary director of Rockpool Bar & Grill, has recently redone the waterfront spot’s menu, so if you’re thinking the food is looking and tasting better of late, you’d be right.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
The Toxteth Hotel

  • Glebe
The Toxteth Hotel
The Toxteth Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

When? Mondays
How much? $20
Beloved Glebe pub the Tocky underwent a renovation in 2023 so these’s days it’s looking slick. On Mondays they host trivia and you can get your hands on $20 steak frites. A solid feed with a side of fun? How good.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney

The Royal, Darlington

  • Darlington
The Royal, Darlington
The Royal, Darlington
Photograph: Graham Denholm

When? Daily
How much? $15
This Darlington corner pub does a $15 steak everyday, which is the primary reason Sydney Uni students aren't anaemic. They’ll cook a rump to your liking, joined by your choice of two: chips, salad or a sauce. (Or pay the extra few dollars and get it all.)

Emily Lloyd-Tait
The Woollahra Hotel

  • Woollahra
  • price 1 of 4
The Woollahra Hotel
The Woollahra Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

When? Wednesdays
How much? $20
Get your hands on a rump steak served with chips and slaw at The Woollahra Hotel. Plus, you can get $20 off any bottle of wine. In short: buy a bottle of your fave vino, and get a free steak. Sounds good to us.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney

Royal Hotel - Paddington

  • Paddington
  • price 1 of 4
Royal Hotel - Paddington
Royal Hotel - Paddington
Photograph: Maria Boyadgis

When? Wednesdays
How much? $20
Paddington stalwart The Royal Hotel serves $20 steak frites with Café de Paris butter and jus on hump day. Have a sundowner on the rooftop, cheer on your favourite team and get around the midweek steak.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Clock Hotel

  • Pubs
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4
Clock Hotel
Clock Hotel
Photograph: Leon Chen

When? Tuesdays
How much? $25
Having a beer on the balcony of The Clock in Surry Hills is always a good time. And it’s even better when you can pair it with a 200g rump steak with a rocket salad, fries, Café de Paris butter or peppercorn sauce.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Trinity Bar

  • Surry Hills
Trinity Bar
Trinity Bar

When? Wednesdays
How much? $20
This Irish pub is named after the Trinity College Dublin, and on Wednesdays you should make the most of its $20 steak frites offer, which you can pair with a frothy Guinness. It’s available on Wednesday from 5pm.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Woolpack Hotel

  • Redfern
Woolpack Hotel
Woolpack Hotel

When? Wednesdays
How much? $18
Gather your gang and head down to Redfern’s Woolpack Hotel on Wednesdays to make the most of cheap and tasty steak. The Woolpack has specials on most nights, so if you can’t make hump day check out their website to see what’s up.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney

The Light Brigade

  • Woollahra
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
The Light Brigade
The Light Brigade
Photograph: Supplied

When? Tuesdays
How much? $17.25
Woollahra watering hole The Light Brigade offers a two-for-one deal on Tuesdays. You can choose anything from the menu and get the second meal for free. The steak comes with chips and/or mash and charred gem lettuce with green dressing. It usually costs $34.50, so at half price, it works out to be $17.25, which is an ace deal.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Pyrmont Bridge Hotel

  • Darling Harbour
  • price 1 of 4
Pyrmont Bridge Hotel
Pyrmont Bridge Hotel

When? Weekdays
How much? $15
This late-night watering hole, located just outside Sydney's CBD in the Darling Harbour precinct, serves a cheap steak available Monday to Friday, 11am to 5pm, with any drink. The Angus rump steak is served with mash or chips and gravy, which is sure to do the trick.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney

Forrester's

  • Surry Hills
Forrester's
Forrester's
Photograph: Yasmin Mund

When? Mondays
How much? $15
$15 for a decent feed these days in Sydney is solid. Surry Hills boozer Forrester's serves its grilled rump steak with golden chips, but you will need to order a drink to get this offer.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Hotel Mosman

  • Mosman
Hotel Mosman
Hotel Mosman

When? Daily
How much? $19.90
Doesn't matter whether it's Monday or Sunday here, you can get a cheap steak everyday. You'll get a 300g porterhouse steak served with mash or chips and your choice of choice of sauce.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney

The Lord Roberts Hotel

  • Darlinghurst
The Lord Roberts Hotel
The Lord Roberts Hotel

When? Wednesdays
How much? $25
This pub on Stanley Street keeps it nice and simple. Every Wednesday they sling a striploin alongside sides and your choice of drink

Emily Lloyd-Tait
Rose of Australia

  • Erskineville
Rose of Australia
Rose of Australia

When? Mondays
How much? $15
This Erskineville favourite is flocked to by locals of the area, and is hidden from the King Street hype for a casual pub lovin' session. And on Mondays they are firing up the grill, serving $15 steak, chips and gravy all day.

Emily Lloyd-Tait

Cauliflower Hotel

  • Pubs
  • Waterloo
Cauliflower Hotel
Cauliflower Hotel

When? Thursdays
How much? $18
For less than twenty bucks, get your hands on a rump steak with chippies and your choice of sauce from this Waterloo pub. Plus, for an extra $3 you can get mash and veggies and the team are pouring $8 Balter XPA that day, too.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
