Three of the most respected bars in the world are poised to take over CBD party palace, Shell House

As part of the venue's two month long party, Our House x Shell House, there is a whole load of incredible events covering everything from tutorials of tuna to jaunts with classic jazz. Now, three of the world's best and most respected cocktail bars will be taking over the joint to bring a little taste of their home to yours.

First on the lineup is Melbourne's the Everleigh, at the Clocktower party from May 17-18. The Everleigh gang have been at the top of the Aussie bar game for close to a decade and the Sydney take over will celebrate their 10th birthday with all the best parts of the Victorian bar; attention to detail, knowledgeable service and classics done well.

Next up is Attaboy, all the way from New York and currently ranked number 34 on last year’s World 50 Best Bars. Michael McIlroy and Sam Ross worked at the influential Milk & Honey NYC in the late 2000s before taking over the site and opening their own late-night haunt. The pair is flying in to take charge of the Clocktower Bar from May 24-26.

And rounding out the list is Licoreria Limantour, a Mexico City institution that knows how to throw a party and was named the best bar in North America by World 50 Best. It's buzzing atmosphere, refined menu and colourful cocktails will be on full display from June 21-23 at Sky Bar, with views of Sydney’s skyline.

There's an absolute boatload of events happening at this month-long fiesta. Check out the full lineup here.