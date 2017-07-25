Adopt a greyhound this weekend

Whatever your stance on the banning then reverse-banning of greyhound racing in NSW there is an opportunity to give a skinny-legged friend a new home this weekend. The not for profit arm of Greyhound Racing NSW, which has the very cute name Greyhounds As Pets (GAP), is holding one of their adoption days at Wentworth Park.

Dubbed their 'greatest ever', the adoption this Saturday means you can meet some of the greyhounds and ask GAP staff all of your pressing questions. If you've already made up your mind that you are well and truly in the market, and you are seriously considering adopting a greyhound this weekend, you'll have to fill out an online application form first.

Just want to head to the park and pat all of the narrow-faced pooches? You can do that too. There'll also be a $1 sausage sizzle (very competitive pricing, someone alert Bunnings), kids' activities, pet market stalls, giveaways, and showbags that will undoubtedly be greyhound themed, but who knows, they might chuck a Bertie Beetle in there for pizazz.

Just here for the doggy content? You may be interested in our guide to dog-friendly pubs in Sydney and round-up of great dog parks.