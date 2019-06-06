Where to find dog-friendly pubs and bars in Sydney
Here's our guide to the local watering holes that your four-legged friends will like as much as you do
Nothing says 'who's a good boy' quite like a lush beer garden and a big silver bowlful of water. So, to treat yourself and your pooch, we've compiled a list of the most dog-friendly pubs in Sydney. Bonus points: even if you don't own a hound, you're likely to run into a few of them at these joints. So if you're desperate for a bit of canine bonding, here's where to come to play with other people's pets.
The most dog friendly pubs in Sydney
The Carrington
It’d be a rare occurrence to find yourself at this Bourke Street pub not in the company of at least one floof, pupper or doggo. This pub doesn’t just have a dog-friendly policy, they actively encourage you to pop in even if you’ve only got your pet for company – you only need five bucks to buy a dog bowl of meat and veg, or canine-suitable ‘beef tartare’. Also when you order a roast on Sundays, your pooch will get a meal for free.
Courthouse Hotel
The beautiful thing about this old boozer is that it’s a pub designed to facilitate a good time on your terms. Want to sit up at the bar with a huge plate of fish and chips and watch back-to-back AFL games? This is the best place for it. Prefer to sink your tip money in pinball machines while you annihilate jugs of Stone and Wood Pacific Ale and Young Henrys Newtowner? Right this way. They’ve even got two separate outdoor areas so that smokers and diners can both enjoy the sunshine, and they let you bring your dog (on a lead) or kid (no lead required).
Caffe Bartolo
At this Crown Street day-to-night bar and eatery you'll find vintage posters of dogs adorning the walls and usually at least a couple of real hounds. There's doggo parking out the front, or if you've got a petite pooch you can bring them inside, so you can enjoy a spritz and a plate of pappardelle with them by your side.
The Newport
Merivale’s mega-pub has weekend hang times that somehow manage to be chic, child-friendly and dog-friendly. You’ll want to dress up a little for an afternoon here – and get in early for any shot at a table –and it might be worth breaking out that snazzy new collar for your drinking buddy, because the calibre of dogs leans towards designer. There’s plenty of outdoor space but it’s also very busy so make sure your pal is cool with crowds and not the sort to steal your hard won porchetta off your plate.
The Vic
This spacious Inner West pub will welcome you and your pooch after a Newtown Jets home game at nearby Henson Park for a post-game debrief. There's also the car park out the back where you can let your dog run around.
The Sheaf
Although the beer garden in this historic hotel is more blue ribbon than blue collar (hope that bright yellow Veuve Cliquot umbrella is keeping the sun off) it’s still a local-friendly hotel where you can drink a bone dry French rosé from Domaine Saint Anne or a frosty pale ale with your dog by your heels. Keep in mind this place has a late license and isn’t averse to some party times so after 9.30pm your furry mate will need to head home.
The London Hotel
The London may be one of many in the Paddington pub cluster but this prettied-up old terrace keeps dog lovin' locals onside with friendly staff, cold beers and tasty burgers. They're happy for your pooch to join you when you pop in for $14 steak on Thursday or $10 Bloody Marys on Sunday.
The Henson
The Henson Park Hotel was for many years an abandoned, rotting shell of a pub hidden in the backstreets of Marrickville. But with one hell of a refurb it's now one of the most family-friendly watering holes in the Inner West. You'll find families packing out the beer garden for lamb shank shepherd’s pies and a karaage chicken burger, you’ll also find a whole parade of pooches kicking back in the sunshine and hoping you drop some scraps their way.
Public House Petersham
This old Petersham boozer has spruced up the beer garden, turfed the TAB and reworked their food offering to be a lot more friendly to families, little humans and people making better life choices. Sadly there’s no doggie treats on there, but you sure can bring your friend for life with you when you pop in for a pizza and a craft brew, but if your dog isn’t cool with felines here’s a word of warning: the pub has a resident cat called Gizmo whose rightful place is by the indoor fire so it might be best to keep them separated.
The Lord Wolseley
In a leafy pocket of Ultimo you’ll find this old timer that strikes a comfortable balance between old ways and the new. Traditional pub fixings still have pride of place in the public bar and while there’s no beer garden, they have co-opted an outdoor section of the neighbouring park for alfresco beers and a Sunday barbecue each week. All of this adds up to a dog-friendly watering hole where as long as you’re furry friend is compact and well behaved you can hang at the bar our out in the sun and enjoy your cheeseburger from the bistro out the back.
