Another Sydney pub has gone vegan

By Jordan Kretchmer Posted: Wednesday March 15 2017, 4:33pm

Photograph: supplied

Plant-based eaters, rejoice! The East Sydney Hotel, the famously old-school boozer in Woolloomooloo has decided to break with tradition and go vegan. The corner pub – which has been pouring beers to Sydneysiders for a cool 90-years – and its head chef Sini Kiialainen are making the move to woo plant-based eaters with a total redux of the menu. Kiialainen who is a vegan, noticed a trend towards plant-based eating and also found it difficult to find places where animal-free meals were the star instead of being a side dish. The new look menu will cover comfort food like deep fried mac and ‘cheese’ balls and ‘fish’ fingers and a jackfruit burger, which uses the starchy flesh of the fruit to replicate pulled pork. You'll also find a swanky range of vegan alcoholic drinks, fresh juices and of course, kombucha. The pub – which is also totally free from pokies and big screens – will kick off its vegan menu from Saturday March 18.

Want more plant-based eats? Check out Time Out Sydney's guide to Sydney's best vegan restaurants.

