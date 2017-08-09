Chippendale has a new spot for pizza and natural wine

Actually, it's a venue that we've been heading to for years for late night hijinks, but now Freda's is changing things up a little. Gone are the American diner snacks, and in their place is a new pizza kitchen called Moon Pizza. It's a bit Italian and a bit inspired by New York's pizza scene, so they might not adhere to the strict Neapolitan rules for pizza making, but the toppings lean towards the traditional. There's one with eggplant and ricotta, another that's a flavour bomb of confit garlic, olives, capers, and a classic white pizza with potato, rosemary and truffled cheese – no Peking duck or tandoori chicken here. The best part is this is budget-friendly dining with pizzas starting from $10 a pop.

And because sometimes cheap pizza and delicious wine is exactly the kind of high-low mix you want for a midweek catch-up, Freda's has also overhauled their wine list with help from sommelier Andrew Ainsworth, who’s known for his killer wine work at 10 William Street in Paddo. The list is packed with natural, boutique Aussie drops that reward the hand-picked and hand-crafted approach to wine making. Fair warning, you'll want to spend all your hard earned on bottles from Harkham, Si Vintners, Tom Shobbrook, Ochoto, Brash Higgins and Delinquente on your next visit.

Photograph: supplied

