Grizzly Bear to play the Sydney Opera House

By Jordan K Posted: Monday November 6 2017, 2:02pm

Photograph: Tom Hines

The Sydney Opera House's contemporary music program continues to go from strength to strength, with the announcement that indie-rock outfit Grizzly Bear will be hitting the Concert Hall on Monday March 21, 2018. The Brooklyn band are no strangers to the Hall, playing a sold out show there back in 2014 – which was in fact rumoured to be their 'last' tour.

Now, the four-piece outfit are back and in a big way, with a live set that will show off their new album Painted Ruins. The album – Grizzly Bear’s first record in five years – oscillates between the political and the personal, while still being imbued with the band's signature psych-pop melodies and layered harmonies (you can read more about it in Time Out New York's chat with Grizzly Bear). Additionally there will be a custom-made cloud-like backdrop installed in the Concert Hall, making for both a visually and sonically pleasing one-off performance that'll be worth nabbing a ticket to. Sydney Opera House pre-sale commences noon, Wednesday November 8; and general public tickets go on sale 9am, Friday November 10, starting at $59

