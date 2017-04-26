Penrith gets its first small bar

It's no secret that we love a good small bar around these parts – especially one where the service is warm, the setting is intimate and the drinks keep you saddled up in one of the few seats for much longer than you'd planned to stay. So when we heard that Penrith was getting its first small bar, we were stoked for the outer Western Sydney 'burb.

The Union Bar has finally opened, following a lengthy wait to obtain a liquor licence. The bar will indeed be small, capping capacity at just 20 people. Much like its sister restaurant upstairs, the bar will be following the Spanish tradition of pintxo – small bar snacks (often on sticks) to accompany your drinks.

Owner Kym McPherson explains, "A lot of [our restaurant] customers had asked if they can come early or stay later and just have drinks and enjoy the atmosphere." And now that wish is coming true.

This opening follows the likes of other small bars cropping up outside the inner Sydney bubble, like Parramatta's Uncle Kurt's and Castle Hill's Crooked Tailor. This is a trend we would really like to see continue.

Find the Union small bar at 542 High St, Penrith 2750.

