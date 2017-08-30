Sydney is getting a new festival for people who can't shut up

YACK is a brand new two week festival that celebrates the yappers, chatterboxes, ramblers, pie-hole flappers, babblers, and talking ya ear off-ers of Australia. Harnessing a line-up of performers who don't know how to shush, the Giant Dwarf will host stand-up, podcast tapings, debate, conversations and performances this November.

YACK festival kicks off with the award-winning show A-K from Sam Simmons, debuting in Sydney after a highly acclaimed sweep through Edinburgh Fringe and Melbourne Comedy festival. There's also a chance to watch the unhinged banter and addictive, awkward chemistry of Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan (The Katering Show, Krack!n) in Konversation live on stage; a family-friendly comedy show by Peter Helliar involving readings from fantastical kids books he wrote when he was an overactive child; a nostalgic dive into the notorious APEC stunt from The Chaser and encore performances of popular shows from Dilruk Jayasinha and Damien Power.

Photograph: Supplied

Podcast fans can also have their guffaws recorded on live episodes of The Story Club, Nailed It, The Double Disillusionists and the newish talking op-ed hilarity of Zan Rowe and Myf Warhurst’s Bang On. Hear stories that are so bad they become funny at an afternoon storytelling meets therapy session event The Full Catastrophe hosted by Rebecca Huntley and Sarah MacDonald, listen to writer's like Benjamin Law, Cameron James and Caitlin Welsh favourite music brought to life by a choir at Songs and Stories and take a trip to the fictional primary school of Yarramadoon at Hannah and Eliza Reilly's farcical debaters night.

And, this is only the first announcement. YACK festival will be rolling out more gibber jabbers over the coming weeks, so keep your eyes on the website for more loose-lipped line-up announcements and start nabbing those tickets. YACK festival runs from 6-19 November at the Giant Dwarf theatre.

