Sydney's brunch game just got even stronger

It's a fact: Sydney loves brunch more than it loves Gordons Bay, waiting in queues or espresso Martinis, so when we heard that the legends from hip-hop pasta joint ACME were extending their hours to open for brunch we took it as a sign that the universe still loves us.

It all kicks off next weekend on Sat Feb 18, when the Rushcutters Bay restaurant will be dish up a pan-Asian-influenced set menu between 11am and 2pm, with three savoury mains followed by a sweet dessert to finish. Plus, forget all that awkward bill sorting - they're making it easy with a straight $50 per person price tag.

If they're doing anything along the lines of their famous night menu that includes a soft baloney sandwich and super tasty buttery linguine with chill and black garlic, you know their brunch game is going to be equal parts tasty and fun. And they aren't too shabby behind the bar either – we're ready for all the Mimosas and Bloody Marys one can handle.

Want more brunch? Check out Sydney's best breakfasts.