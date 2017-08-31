The Imperial is hosting a rainbow paint party this weekend

She's a multi-talented old gal – a movie star, a faithful drinking buddy, a dance den and a LGBTQIA+ haven – and she's been doing it all for more than 35 years. Now, the Imperial Hotel is taking some time off for a little rest and relaxation (aka a renovation) for the rest of this year.

You've only got this weekend to get in and party down at the Erskineville pub before closes its doors until 2018. They'll be going out with a serious bang, with foam parties, glitter and rainbows galore. On Friday September 1 Felicity Frockaccino will perform hits from the seminal Priscilla Queen of the Desert soundtrack. There will also be a rainbow paint party, where you can paint the Imperial from floor-to-wall with every colour of the rainbow. Think of it as a demolition party with paintbrushes and creativity in place of destruction.

Then on Saturday September 2 it's time to really let loose with a full on foam party. Donations from the night will got to LGBTQIA+ charity Camp Out and there will be performances from Sydney's favourite queens and DJs all night long. The final day of trade on Sunday September 3 will see the Imperial will host its very own garage sale, so you can take home a slice of the venue to tide you over until it opens again. There will also be trivia and music throughout the day.

So get there and farewell the old gal with glitter and rainbow paint while you can.

