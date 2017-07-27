The Moon Park crew are back doing Korean fusion breakfasts in Potts Point

We were all devastated when Ben Sears, Eun Hee An and Ned Brooks closed Moon Park, Redfern's boss Korean restaurant. Now they're ready to open the doors on their new venture, Paper Bird, a daytime haunt in Potts Point serving Hong Kong French toast and breakfast baos in the morning, and their crazy delicious brand of modern Korean fare from noon for lunch. At this stage dinners are on hold, but when they launch you'll thankfully be able to book a table.

They open the doors on Monday, July 31st, which means you can kick off your week with a pillowy steamed bao wrapped around ham, spinach and egg yolk, or go all out with a fried chicken English muffin with cheese. Lunches include their famous ddeokbokki, a bibimbap, cobia sashimi, and shrimp-brined fried chicken. But they're also going hard on the remixes with a Xi'an cumin lamb sausage roll, a reworked Caesar salad with barbecued cos, anchovies, chilli and cured egg yolk, a prawn toast sandwich and a Mexi-Japanese octopus taco based on takoyaki, Japan's famous fried seafood street snacks.

We'll see you in the queue come Monday morning.

Paper Bird, 46A Macleay Street, Potts Point 2011. Mon-Fri 7am-3pm; Sat, Sun 8am-3pm.



Photograph: Nikki To

