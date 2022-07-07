The best Korean restaurants in Sydney

Barbecue and fried chicken might have once been the most popular manifestations of Korean cooking in Sydney, but that’s not even scratching the surface. When your cravings take you beyond the communal grills, here are the city’s top spots for platters of pork belly, hearty beef broths, kimchi hot pots, crunchy-leek pancakes, and cold buckwheat noodles, anju (Korean drinking food), and cheese-smothered rice-cakes.

Banchan and rice are at the heart of most Korean meals, and you can expect all of the restaurants below (with the exception of nights at Sang) to provide at least four of the small side dishes free of charge, including refills if requested. The best of the best will serve up to ten homemade options. And remember that restaurant-style Korean cuisine (home food is a different matter) is largely designed for big groups so prepare for colossal hot pots and sizzling plates by bringing your best eating crew with you.

