Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Vegetables and slices at Sang by Mabasa
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

The best Korean restaurants in Sydney

From bo ssam to bibimbap and all the banchan in between

Written by
Nicholas Jordan
&
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

Barbecue and fried chicken might have once been the most popular manifestations of Korean cooking in Sydney, but that’s not even scratching the surface. When your cravings take you beyond the communal grills, here are the city’s top spots for platters of pork belly, hearty beef broths, kimchi hot pots, crunchy-leek pancakes, and cold buckwheat noodles, anju (Korean drinking food), and cheese-smothered rice-cakes.

Banchan and rice are at the heart of most Korean meals, and you can expect all of the restaurants below (with the exception of nights at Sang) to provide at least four of the small side dishes free of charge, including refills if requested. The best of the best will serve up to ten homemade options. And remember that restaurant-style Korean cuisine (home food is a different matter) is largely designed for big groups so prepare for colossal hot pots and sizzling plates by bringing your best eating crew with you.

Earn your feast with the best walks in Sydney.

The best Korean restaurants in Sydney

Hansang
Photograph: Nicholas Jordan

Hansang

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Strathfield

The owner, the staff and pretty much anyone who’s eaten here will tell you the thing to order is the beef-bone stew. It’s a cream-coloured broth with the texture, aroma and depth of flavour you’d expect from something that’s simmered in a cauldron for 72 hours. It’s one of the best soups in Sydney, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg here. The loud, beerhall-like venue has a long menu traversing meaty drinking snacks, hot pots (the spicy chicken and intestine is particularly fun) and simple homestyle stews. Then there’s the fact the banchan, all 8 to 10 of them, are some of the best in Sydney (it’s a photo finish with Myeong Dong).

Read more
Pu Ji Mi
Photograph: Nicholas Jordan

Pu Ji Mi

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Eastwood

Pu Ji Mi is a literal mom-and-pop restaurant hidden in an Eastwood mall with a loyal local following. The talk of the town is that this is one of the only Korean restaurants in Sydney to do home-style food. Everything is made in-house and a lot by hand. The showpieces are jok bal and bo ssam, two famously booze-friendly pork dishes (trotters and belly, respectively) served with an arrangement of fresh greens and powerful condiments, both of which you use to make a spicy, punchy, lardy wrap.

Read more
Advertising
Ymone Haejanggook
Photograph: Nicholas Jordan

Ymone Haejanggook

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Strathfield

Every drinking culture has hangover cures. In Korea, it’s haejanggook, a term that literally translates to ‘hangover soup’ and includes many recipes that range from spicy to heavy or spare. Ymone Haejanggook is the best place in Sydney to get a decent haejanggook at an actual breakfast hour. If you do come at night though, you can start the whole cycle over again with a hot pot, a sizzling plate of spicy intestines and a few bottles of soju.

Read more
The Mandoo

The Mandoo

  • Restaurants
  • Strathfield

This is a proper hole-in-the-wall restaurant: less than twenty seats (all of them fighting for what space they have), a tiny menu of dumplings and noodles, and an oddly serene open kitchen demonstrating the art of shaping dumplings and pulling noodles by hand. Dumplings are massive, silky and generously filled (often with pork, potentially with kimchi, too) while the noodles are either plunged into ice and topped with kimchi and egg, or served in a simple beef-bone or seafood broth.

Read more
Advertising
Myeong Dong
Photograph: Helen Yee

Myeong Dong

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • North Strathfield
  • price 1 of 4

There are three restaurants competing for best banchan in Sydney; Hansang, Gyeong Bok and Myeong Dong. If it was about sheer numbers, Myeong Dong would take the title. The most we’ve seen is 14, remarkable considering they’re all made in house. We’ve seen soy-marinated perilla leaves, cured octopus, fish cakes, local lotus root, pickled zucchini, chestnut jelly, semi-sweet soy-dressed potatoes and many, many kinds of kimchi. It’s such an exceptional service it makes the rest of the menu feel like a side quest. The perilla loaded lamb hot pot and the bo ssam are our picks, the former for its herbal and seemingly curative qualities and the latter for thanks to the inclusion of oysters and a particularly pungent fermented chilli paste.

Read more
Seoul BBQ
Photograph: Nicholas Jordan

Seoul BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Strathfield

Sydney has many anju restaurants serving Korean bar snacks designed to fortify you for a night on the tiles. Most of them are simple diners full of international students (check out 88 Pocha for a fun version of exactly that). Seoul BBQ is a level up. Expect the same cheese-lathered, spice-smothered dishes you’ll find at other anju joints, but here they shave a few dollars from the price tag (if you order a drink, almost everything on the menu is less than $15). FYI, despite the name, there’s no traditional BBQ set up, just hot plates delivered to the table.

Read more
Advertising
Biwon Strathfield
Photograph: Nicholas Jordan

Biwon Strathfield

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Strathfield

Biwon is our favourite iteration of Sydney’s Korean-Chinese eateries. Like the Korean-Chinese canon generally, Biwon’s charm is its unfussiness – servings are massive, good value and accessible. The restaurant is loud and often packed, so don’t be surprised if you’re shafted to the top floor where you need to order through an intercom. However you request it, the jajangmyeon (black bean noodle) and tangsuyuk (battered sweet-and-sour pork) both make it worth seeking out this hidden diner above a Strathfield café.

Read more
678 Korean BBQ
Photograph: Graham Denholm

678 Korean BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket
  • price 1 of 4

The banchan at 678 will land at lightening speed on our table as soon as you sit down. It’s a bit like that at this place: all the staff in the vast, wood-lined space seem to rush about faster than you can catch them. When you do, though, order the pork belly and the marinated boneless short rib for your tabletop barbecue.

Read more
Advertising
Danjee

Danjee

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  • price 1 of 4

It’s a good time to eat Korean in Sydney, especially at Danjee. There’s a lot to get excited about here, but cool your jets. The restaurant is split across two adjoining spaces: one dedicated to Korean barbecue complete with hotplates are built into the tables, and the other to the likes of bo ssam, salads, noodles and rice dishes. If you go straight barbecue, do not pass go without ordering the soy-marinated beef intercostals. You’ll get your hotplate, half an onion and a big pair of scissors for snipping the musky, rich meat. Maybe you'll go for a serve of glutinous, stretchy deep-fried rice cakes on the side.

Read more
Red Pepper Bistro
Photograph: Nicholas Jordan

Red Pepper Bistro

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Strathfield
  • price 2 of 4

Good Korean fried chicken restaurants in Sydney are pretty much just that. They deliver juicy, crunchy, battered chooks and maybe some decent pickles, too. But that’s about it. For the most part, Red Pepper is one of the few exceptions.

First, the fried chicken is the best of its kind in Sydney – consistently juicy, generously seasoned with all the spicy, garlicky saucy flavours without being drenched, and coated in a medium-thick batter that’s never starchy or flaccid.

Read more
Advertising
Jang Ta Bal Strathfield
Photograph: Supplied/Jang Ta Bal

Jang Ta Bal Strathfield

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Strathfield

Jang Ta Bal (JTB) is one of the most popular Korean barbecue joints in Sydney. This is partly due to its history (the Strathfield restaurant was open long before Korean barbecue exploded in Sydney), but mostly due to the rare combination of having both extremely good-quality meats and also a good-time vibe that’s akin to a well-sauced house party.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.