The Powerhouse is going for a world record attempt for the largest gathering of mummies

The Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences want to break the record for the most amount of people dressed as mummies at a single location. The world record attempt will happen at the Powerhouse Museum in Ultimo, and coincides with the world premiere exhibition Egyptian Mummies: Exploring Ancient Lives.

To set the Guinness World Record, more than 250 people are needed to attend on Sunday March 19, decked out in their very best mummy get up. Mummies will need to arrive at 10am, wrapped and ready to go for the official attempt at 11am.

Worried about your mummy wrapping skills? Never fear: mummy-wrapping stations will be set up at the Powerhouse. Want to cheat? You might be able to find a mummy costume at one of these fancy dress shops.

To make sure you’re contributing to the official count, pre-register before you go – you’ll also receive free general admission to the Museum on the day and a 20 per cent discount on tickets to the Egyptian Mummies exhibition.

No word yet on whether patron saint of mummy hunting Brendan Fraser will be in attendance, but here’s hoping.

