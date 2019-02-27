March events in Sydney

Summer’s children may be weeping in the slightly cooler autumn breeze, but wise Sydneysiders know there’s no reason to despair the coming of March. While the days are growing shorter, the list of outstanding activities this month is growing ever longer. Party at Parramasala, Africultures Festival and the Latin American Festival, and talk gender equality and diversity at All About Women.

Also, our favourite secret beaches will be less packed – creating the illusion that they actually are secret – and you’ll be able to nab a table at the best waterfront bars as the tourist hordes abate.

