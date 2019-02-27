March events in Sydney
Summer’s children may be weeping in the slightly cooler autumn breeze, but wise Sydneysiders know there’s no reason to despair the coming of March. While the days are growing shorter, the list of outstanding activities this month is growing ever longer. Party at Parramasala, Africultures Festival and the Latin American Festival, and talk gender equality and diversity at All About Women.
Also, our favourite secret beaches will be less packed – creating the illusion that they actually are secret – and you’ll be able to nab a table at the best waterfront bars as the tourist hordes abate.
Major events in March
Mardi Gras Parade
It’s 41 years since Sydney’s first Mardi Gras protest, and this year’s theme ‘fearless’ will honour the LGBTQIA trailblazers. Join the hundreds of thousands of people who line Oxford and Flinders Streets to share messages of equality, diversity, strength and pride – and to party.
All About Women
Where are we at with feminism in 2019? Are we making progress with wokeness, or is call out culture another form of division? This year’s All About Women doesn’t claim to hold the answers to these questions, but it is building an increasingly important community platform around these issues and more.
Michael McIntyre
Michael McIntyre does things big: big tours, big crowds and big laughs. He consistently sells out the kind of long runs that could turn any major rockstar green with envy. So it makes sense that his new globe-trotting arena tour is called simply Michael McIntyre's Big World Tour.
The National Biennial of New Australian Art
The second iteration of this multi-venue art extravaganza features 65 artists drawn from across the country and all stages of their careers. While each has its own theme, all three institutions involved are presenting a diverse line-up of artists who are responding to the state of the world as it currently stands but drawing in historical and cultural perspectives.
West Side Story
Watch West Side Story on the harbour this March. The production is a fairly faithful take on the show, using all of Jerome Robbins' original Broadway choreography. The production stars Todd Jacobsson as Tony, fresh off a season of The Book of Mormon, and relative newcomer Sophie Salvesani as Maria.
Kylie
It’ll be the first opportunity for Aussie fans to hear Kylie's country-influenced album Golden performed live, alongside a medley of Kylie’s greatest hits, including ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, ‘Spinning Around’ and ‘The Loco-Motion’. Expect big costumes, confetti cannons and reams of back-up dancers.
The Crucible
The house, forest and sheds of Bella Vista Farm will be transformed into Puritan-era Salem for a revival of Sport For Jove’s award-winning production of The Crucible. The original 2014 production scored rave reviews and picked up Sydney Theatre Awards for actress Georgia Adamson and set designer Anna Gardiner.
Margaret Atwood
Before Elisabeth Moss donned the red robes of the fiercely tenacious Offred in the The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood wrote the dystopian world of Gilead into existence. In her much anticipated talk, Atwood will discuss the merging realms of critical debate and imagination.
Mardi Gras Party
You'll be overwhelmed with glitter and love at this year’s Mardi Gras Party, as you dance through ten live shows, 20 DJ sets and five dance spaces. The huge celebration will take over the Entertainment Quarter from 10pm, so you better slug some Gatorade to keep you dancing after the festivities on Oxford Street.
Parramasala
The streets, laneways and parklands of Parramatta are transformed every year by a kaleidoscope of culture and colour when Parramasala brings parades, performances, markets and workshops to the area, celebrating the many cultures that make up our diverse city.
Arctic Monkeys
These British indie rockers will be Down Under for a four-show, all ages tour. The seven-time Brit Award-winners will be touring Australia off the back of their latest studio album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.
Time Out Sydney Bar Awards
The annual Time Out Sydney Bar Awards are coming to Oxford Art Factory on Sunday March 10. Join us, along with host Julian Morrow from the Chaser, as we toast the city’s best cocktail bars, new bars, wine bars, bartenders, rising stars and more at the party for party-makers.
Rob Brydon: I Am Standing Up
Rob Brydon’s new show is his first live outing in nine years, and he’s been stockpiling new comedy ideas that he'll bust out in March. But you can also expect some of his trademark vocal gymnastics, like the Small Man in a Box and his celebrated Michael Caine and Al Pacino impersonations.
The Choir of Man
In a beautifully recreated pub, nine bearded blokes will belt out harmonies from the likes of Guns n’ Roses, Adele, the Proclaimers, Sia and even the odd Broadway classic. The tunes will be accompanied by tap dancing, beer mug percussion and friendly banter about men's mental health.
Africultures Festival
Now in its 11th year, Africultures Festival will bring together the diverse cultures of Africa and the community of Western Sydney for one big day celebrating food, fashion, music and sport. Last year’s event saw more than 30,000 visitors exploring the stalls and stages at Wyatt Park, learning about Sydney's African communities.
Hot Blood
Bringing together 23 contemporary artists, all of whom are unafraid of taking risks and refuse to be limited by gender, age or national identity, the works in Hot Blood explore subjects as diverse as sexual desire, body frailty, spiritual ecstasy and traumatic memory, often in disturbing or deliberately confronting ways.
The Sapphires
Before The Sapphires became a hit 2012 film, it was a hugely popular play, telling the story of a group of Yorta Yorta women who form a girl group and travel to Vietnam in 1968 to perform soul classics for the troops. This new production will travel to more than 140 locations on an extensive national tour.
Blue Planet II Live in Concert
The award-winning series Blue Planet II has let us explore the deepest caverns of the earth, as well as the majestic mammals and schools of sea life that inhabit the blue world below the waves. Experience the wonder again in this live concert adaptation, narrated by Joanna Lumley.
The Internet
The Internet have reunited their well-honed skills to create the critically acclaimed 2018 album Hive Mind, which they will perform for their debut at the Sydney Opera House. The funk-heavy creation is entirely self-written and produced by the group.
Grounded
Meet the pilot who, after years of flying combat missions, is grounded after the birth of her first child and co-opted into the “chair force”, delivering destruction to war zones by way of military drones. This is a National Theatre of Parramatta production of George Brant’s solo play.
Sydney Skinny
Throw caution – and your towel – to the wind and jump on in to this inclusive, safe and welcoming event that helps raise vital funds for the Charlie Teo Foundation. Cool with nudity but scared of the waves? Don't stress, the two distances are both taken in sheltered, calm waters.
Latin American Festival
This annual party by the beach has been raging for 40 years. The festivities will spill out onto Bondi Beach promenade with a dazzling parade kicking things off, followed by Latin dance classes throughout the day, traditional performances, art exhibitions, live music and markets.
Every Brilliant Thing
Duncan Macmillan’s Every Brilliant Thing is a solo performance about a person who, as a child, started compiling a list of every brilliant thing in life, in an attempt to bring their mother out of depression. It’s now 20 years later and they're still compiling the list.
Tim Minchin
Even if you missed his Tony-winning musical Matilda and his scene-stealing turn as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, you know and love Tim Minchin. The Perth comedian and singer-turned-global superstar is bringing his irreverent humour to Sydney as part of his Back tour.
March Dance
If you were ever planning to try a dance class in Sydney, it’s time to step up in March. During this month-long dance festival, there’ll be performances in venues across Sydney, forums and talks to discuss the evolution of the art form, and workshops and classes for those who learn best by doing.
Gin Palooza
Whether you’re obsessed with botanicals or less educated in the world of juniper berries, you’ve probably noticed the recent resurgence of gin drinking. So it makes sense that a dedicated gin festival with 39 craft gin distillers is coming to King Street Wharf for a full weekend of aromatic tastings and gin-spiration.
Manly Inflatable Boat Race
Shelly Beach will be taken over by inflatable swans and blow up thongs for this annual floaty ocean race. Competitors will to take to the high seas aboard their blow-up vessels for a one-kilometre sprint from the sand towards the watery horizon, while spectators laugh at the bumbling parade.
Greek Festival of Sydney
Now in its 37th year, this colourful party brings together the city’s Greek community and invites all of Sydney to enjoy the flavours, stories and sounds of their culture. The festivities begin on Saturday afternoon with market stalls, live entertainment and fabulous line-up of food offerings running through till Sunday evening.
Liverpool on a Roll
This new food festival will set up the grills and fryers in Greenway Park and the first diners can expect a caravan of food stalls offering tasty meals all served on bread – think burgers, bánh mì and burritos. They’re also promising garden games and live entertainment to go with dinner.
Salome
If you don’t already know the story of Salome, here’s what you need to know: it ends with a princess demanding the head of a prophet on a platter. She then sings an aria to the severed head. It's bloody, it's nasty and it's... a little bit sexy?
Eel Festival
They may not be the most cuddly creatures, but eels are an important animal for Parramatta’s local Darug people, the Burramattagal tribe, and are the namesake of the area. Get to know more about these underwater creatures and their significance in Indigenous culture at the Eel Festival.
Clean up Coogee Day
The Coogee Bay Hotel is inviting surf loving Sydneysiders to help clean up the beach. Do your bit to make the surf and sand more pristine from 8am and earn a breakfast of bacon and egg rolls or Bircher muesli that’ll only cost environmentally conscious cleaners a gold coin donation.
World Naked Bike Ride
It may be a nightmare come true for more modest cyclists, but this bare-all bike ride will only be peddling good vibes around the city. They’re going for a triple action message, aiming to raise awareness around bike safety – be sure to wear your helmets – body positivity (hence the nudity) and environmental sustainability.
Fierce
Melbourne Playwritgh Jane E Thompson is telling essential stories about women in sport. Fierce explores gender bias, intimacy and the battle for equality. It takes place in a world where the women play against the men, rather than in a different footy league, and also investigating the masculine culture and Australian-ness of the game.
Inside Making a Murderer and The Staircase
Attorneys Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin kept us glued to our screens in the second series of Making a Murderer, and the efforts of The Staircase defense lawyer David Rudolf made for thrilling TV. Now you have the opportunity to ask all three lawyers your burning questions about the proceedings when they visit Sydney this month.
Tash Sultana
It seems like only a matter of time before Tash Sultana and her loop pedal take over the world. Seamlessly blending blues, reggae, psychedelic rock and more, this tour sees her return home after successfully introducing the planet to the Sultana sound.
Neon Gods Film Series
Great movies by Taiwanese directors including Hou Hsiao-hsien, Edward Yang, Ang Lee and Tsai Ming-liang feature in the Art Gallery of New South Wales’ newest free film series, Neon Gods. It's designed to complement the AGNSW’s exhibition Heaven and Earth in Chinese Art: Treasures from the National Palace Museum, Taipei.
Saturday Night Fever
The 1977 movie Saturday Night Fever first turned into a musical in 1998 for the London's West End. This new version features Bee Gees hits 'Stayin' Alive', 'How Deep Is Your Love', 'Night Fever' and 'Tragedy', and is led by Australia's disco queen Marica Hines.
Julia Jacklin
Julia Jacklin will showcase this deeply personal collection of music on tour, honouring her small-town roots with regional performances either side of a Sydney show. With alt-country influences and tours around Europe and the US under her belt, Jacklin is sure to mesmerise audiences.
Sydney Design Festival
Good (and bad) design is all around us, impacting our lives and how we approach social, ethical and environmental challenges. This year MAAS will be spearheading the Sydney Design Festival with the theme ‘Accessing Design’ to investigate how designers can better collaborate across disciplines, cultures and social settings.
Lebo M in Concert
If you think of the music from Disney's 1994 mega-hit The Lion King, the first thing you probably hear is the distinctive call across the Savanna that opens the movie. That voice is Soweto-born Lebo M. He's taking his own show on the road and stopping in at the Sydney Opera House.
Werther
It’s been a decade since Elijah Moshinsky's sleek, updated production of Massenet’s romantic opera was last seen. If it needed a reason to return it’s this: American tenor Michael Fabiano will be making his role debut in the title role. He'll be joined by Russian contralto Elena Maximova and a swag of Australian singers.
Taste of Tasmania Laneway Cellar Door
If you can't quite squeeze in a trip to Tassie in the forseeable future, let the best of the tiny-but-mighty Isle come to you at an afternoon pop-up cellar door. Three Bottle Man will be hosting stalls dedicated to Tasmanian wines and spirits, plus live oyster shucking, interactive cheese stations, food stalls and canapes.
YogaPlay
Former Australian Chamber Orchestra and Sydney Symphony Orchestra violinist Maddy Boud will play original compositions and a mix of 15th century Spanish folk and contemporary Japanese minimalist music in this unusual sonic yoga class. It’s thought we listen to music differently as we move, encouraging us to respond and play with movement and sound.
The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race
The new GP in the fictional town of Appleton discovers that the local Appleton Potato Race offers $1,000 to male winners and a measly $200 to women. She decides to set things right and coax the town into the 21st century, whether it wants to go there or not.
Anne-Marie
Sydney has made it pretty obvious that we want to be friends with party pop queen Anne-Marie. Her Sydney show saw sell out success last October, so she’s bringing her jam-packed 12-track album Speak Your Mind back for more applause in March.
Harvest Lunch
Every Sunday in March, the Paramount Recreation Club will be laying tables with autumnal bouquets and feasting plates for their Harvest Lunch on the rooftop. It'll showcase the produce from the Locals Market, which is a small enterprise operating out of the club bringing local, seasonable produce to the neighbourhood.
Campbelltown City Challenge Walk
Feeling unenthused about exercise now summer is drawing to a close? Reignite your passion for movement in this community challenge walk that's dedicated to increasing awareness about the benefits of an active lifestyle. It's sure to get your blood pumping with 6km and 11km courses.
Bryan Adams
Is there a single song in the history of pop music that can fill a wedding reception dancefloor like 'Summer of 69'? Bryan Adams is returning to Australia and playing for one night only in Sydney, so get your dancing shoes ready.
Sydney Dance Company: Bonachela / Nankivell / Lane
Sydney Dance Company is turning 50 in 2019 and celebrating in grand style with works by Australia's leading choreographers. Their Sydney season kicks off in March with a triple bill of performances by Sydney Dance Company artistic director Rafael Bonachela, Gabrielle Nankivell and Melanie Lane.
Neko Case
Alt-country legend Neko Case never seems to put a foot wrong, and her new album Hell-On continues that tradition. Five years since her previous show in Sydney, Metro Theatre gig-goers are in for a treat from one of Americana’s most consistently brilliant leading lights.
Coalescence
With everyone organising their drawers to Marie Kondo perfection, where our clothes come from and the environmental and social impact of that original purchase is becoming a more thoroughly investigated topic. This evening fashion show will showcase socially active clothing brands to add to the discourse and action around ethical consumerism.
Snail Mail
Maryland teenager Lindsey Jordan, better known by her stage name, Snail Mail, was one of indie’s breakout stars of 2018. Catch Snail Mail at Oxford Art Factory while you can, because it’s certain that Jordan will be selling out bigger venues in years to come.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year
[Sponsored] Sydney is taking temporary custody of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. It showcases the best of the natural world, and also the patience and ingenuity of the photographers who spend their time embedded within wildlife to get that one incredible shot.
Harvest Grape Stomping
Urban Winery functions as a cellar door for tastings, a wine bar with appropriate cheese and charcuterie snacks, and a fully functioning winery. They encourage city dwellers to get involved in creating their favourite grown-up grape juice, and at this tour and tasting session, you’ll be getting your hands (and feet) into the action.
Hockey Dad
Wollongong duo Hockey Dad belted their way through 2018, featuring on Triple J’s top 25 most played tracks, and now they’re gearing up for a one-off show at the Roundhouse. Band members Zach Stevenson and Billy Fleming are definitely making waves beyond the Illawarra.
Artisans Market Glebe
Artisans Market Glebe is all about handmade and local products, sold direct to you by the artist or designer who created them. The quarterly market set up at Foley Park with around 60 stallholders selling jewellery, plants, furniture, fashion and childrens' toys.
Melanoma March
The annual Melanoma March has been running for eight years as a means to raise money for research into new, potentially life-saving melanoma treatments. To be part of this effort, join one of the Sydney fun runs in Manly or Emu Plains.
The Other Art Fair
[Sponsored] The Other Art Fair showcases emerging artists who aren’t represented by a commercial gallery. This year's fair has been timed to coincide with Art Month Sydney, a citywide contemporary art festival. The line-up of artists will be selected without knowledge of the creators' identities.
Death Cab For Cutie
Still obsessed with Death Cab For Cutie? The band’s ninth studio album, Thank You for Today, was released in August 2018, and to celebrate the release they’ll be headed to Sydney for two huge midweek performances – because who needs sleep with all of these emotions flying around.
Yoga On the Pier
A majestic yoga practice performed on the edge of the glistening Sydney Harbour is already an uplifting experience, but you’ll feel even better about this seaside class because it’ll cost you no dollars. Be there on Wednesdays from 6.30pm for the 50-minute practice.
