The Wizard of Oz musical is touching down in Sydney

Click your heels together: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s London Palladium production of The Wizard of Oz is coming to the Capitol Theatre in December, thanks to mega-producer John Frost.

Based on the 1939 film, but with added songs by powerhouse team Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber (whose best-know collabs include Evita and Jesus Christ Superstar), this production (directed by Jeremy Sams) premiered at London's Palladium Theatre in 2011. In their 4-star review, Time Out London described it as "a spectacle worthy of the Palladium's heyday. Visually, this stage remake of MGM's 1939 special effects blockbuster is 'Over the Rainbow' and accelerating."

The local iteration will star Australian veteran Anthony Warlow (who knocked our socks off in Fiddler on the Roof last year) as the Wizard, and open in Brisbane in November 2017 ahead of Sydney, where it previews from December 31.

Tickets go on sale May 29 – and you can go on a waitlist at www.wizardofozthemusical.com

See what else is currently on stage and coming up in musical theatre in Sydney.