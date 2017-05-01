You can dine with the animals during Vivid at Taronga Zoo

You’ve Roared and Snored and caught your favourite acts at Twilight at Taronga, so now it’s time for dinner at the zoo, which is a new experience being offered as part of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo.

From May 26 to June 17, Taronga’s the View Restaurant will be transformed into an underwater haven with incredible oceanic light projections, marine sounds and marine-inspired lighting. You’ll be overlooking the zoo’s new light installations – the Port Jackson shark and the floating stingray – as you choose from the specialty menu by head chef Craig Milnes. They'll have cured Hiramasa kingfish with finger lime and wasabi on the menu, as well as pressed pork belly with dauphinoise potato, samphire and pink apple gel; and raspberry lamington with coconut ice and raspberry sorbet for dessert.

The restaurant will be open to the public for dinner from Thursday to Sunday, all you need to do is to pay for admission to Taronga’s Vivid installation Lights for the Wild. Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $16.95 for children and concessions. Alternatively, get a group of up to 70 together and make a night of it: bookings for corporate and private events are available Monday to Wednesday.

You can book Lights for the Wild on their website or by calling 02 9978 2400.

Check out our top 15 picks for this year’s Vivid festival.