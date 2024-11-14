There are a lot of magical places to stay in the Harbour City, but we’re happy to argue on good authority that there’s nothing quite like Roar and Snore. The overnight glamping experience is Taronga Zoo’s long-running overnight offering, and it’s a sleepover you’ll remember forever.



Starting once the gates have closed on daytime visitors, Roar and Snore is an immersive overnight stay in what is – in our opinion – the most beautiful zoo in the world. Taronga’s beauty doesn’t just come from its bush-shrouded harbourside location (that helps), but it’s ethos: it’s a conservation organisation at its heart, meaning all profits from your stay are funnelled directly into their conservation projects.



The super-knowledgeable team looking after the campers know their stuff when it comes to making an evening special, and they set the tone for a fun, friendly, out-of-the-ordinary experience. They pack in as much as they can before the 10pm ‘lights out’ – you'll take a guided walk through the zoo before sunset, then fuel up at the zoo’s restaurant. Dinner is served buffet-style, in a way that helps you connect with your fellow guests – like you would on a safari in the wilderness. If you’re a wine snob, we’d suggest booking in for one of Roar and Snore’s Wine Sararis: special adults-only experiences where award-winning sommelier, Louella Mathews, takes you on a roving wine tasting journey through the grounds. Regardless of when you stay, you’ll be in for a stunning sunset – the views from here across Sydney Harbour turn more and more special as the last of the light leaves the sky and the stars begin to punctuate the city’s ceiling.



After dinner, you make your way to your bedroom – serenaded by the sounds of some of Sydney’s most exotic residents. The tents are positioned with some of the best views in the house (second only to Wildlife Retreat by Taronga, which has arguably the best views in the city). Each one is prepped and ready for you to roll straight into bed (there are electric blankets for chillier nights). For the full experience, sleep with the outer door rolled up and lull yourself to sleep with the lights of the city twinkling in the distance.

When you wake up… Set your alarm: mornings start with a 6.30am breakfast of fruit, yogurt and pastries before it’s time to meet the meerkats and other wildlife before most people have ordered their morning coffee. The experience is fully immersive: you can feed a giraffe, pat a seal and sunbake with an echidna. After your early-morning tour, you’re invited for a second breakfast (why not) at a more leisurely pace. Check out isn’t until 10am, so we’d suggest heading for the outdoor shower and taking in the view of the cityscape acorss the water (as shower views go, this is pretty hard to beat).

During the day… The beauty of sleeping over at the zoo is that you’re already there, ahead of the crowds, and entry on the following day is included. If you want to escape, take the sky safari down to the ferry terminal and explore Bradleys Head, where a beautiful bush walk stretches to Chowder Bay, with panoramic views of the harbour.



