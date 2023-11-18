Sydney
World Bar – One More Time

  • Clubs, House, disco and techno
  • Kings Cross Hotel, Potts Point
  1. The World Bar
    Photograph: Supplied/The World Bar
  2. The World Bar Teapots
    Photograph: Supplied/The World Bar
  3. The World Bar
    Photograph: Supplied/The World Bar
The iconic Kings Cross club is making a one-night-only return – and yes, they'll be pouring teapot cocktails

Did you even spend your Millennial heyday partying in Sydney if you’ve never guzzled a cocktail from the spout of a little white teapot while indie bangers roared at World Bar? For 18 glorious years, that Kings Cross stalwart was a den of debauchery, house music, random hook-ups and, for better or worse, boozy teapots.

Well, time to bust out your dancing shoes. Almost five years to the day since it closed, that notorious nightclub is making a one-night-only return. Yep, World Bar is taking over the Kings Cross Hotel on Saturday, November 18. 

Guests will get to explore the atmosphere of the World Bar once again, with more than 20 artists and producers getting involved – the full line-up will be announced in the coming weeks. We’re assured that those famous teapot cocktails will make an appearance, and there may even be some disco balls. 

During its 18 years on Bayswater Road, World Bar hosted hopping club nights, killer incubator nights, art parties, and general late-night good times (who amongst us hasn't talked about our love life deep into the night on that storied front porch?). The venue also hosted thousands of DJs and bands including ARIA award-winning Gang of Youths, What So Not, Nina Las Vegas, Ninajirachi and music producer Dom Dolla.

World Bar owner Steve Ward said: “It’s been a while since we threw a shindig, we think it’s time.”

“We always had a great relationship with the characters at the Kings Cross Hotel so we’re looking forward to working with them to bring World Bar back to life. The building has some similarities, so we’re hoping to emulate much of what made it special, from the busyness of the stairwells to the floor-to-floor discovery, where each level has something interesting to reveal.”  

We bet that the Kings Cross Coke sign is going to look like it's shining a little brighter on this hallowed night. Tickets start at $25 and they’re on sale now over on Eventbrite.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.kingscrosshotel.com.au/world-bar-takeover
Address:
Kings Cross Hotel
244-248 William St
Kings Cross
Sydney
2011
Price:
From $25
Opening hours:
8pm-late

Dates and times

Buy
