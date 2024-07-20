Time Out says

In case you missed it, last year was a big one for Ali Wong. The Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian shot even further into prominence when the dark comedy Beef was released in April 2023 to widespread acclaim, and she’s only continued to fly since then.



Wong spent the rest of the year taking her stand-up show Ali Wong: Live all around the United States to rave reviews. Now, some of us Sydneysiders will soon be lucky enough to see her in real life.

That’s right: on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, Ali Wong will be right here in the Emerald City – performing her trademark brand of stand-up at the International Convention Centre (ICC). Initially, just the one date was announced – but the appetite from Sydneysiders encouraged the comedian to add an extra Sydney show to her tour. Wong is arriving in the Harbour City following a three-night stint in Melbourne, and will head up the coast to Brisbane after her Sydney shows.



Tickets start from $149 and range up to $339 – check out what’s available here. In the meantime, study up by watching one of Wong’s three Netflix specials, the first of which came out back in 2016.





