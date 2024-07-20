Sydney
Timeout

Ali Wong

  • Comedy
  • International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

The much-loved comedian and award-winning actor is heading Down Under for the first time ever

In case you missed it, last year was a big one for Ali Wong. The Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian shot even further into prominence when the dark comedy Beef was released in April 2023 to widespread acclaim, and she’s only continued to fly since then.

Wong spent the rest of the year taking her stand-up show Ali Wong: Live all around the United States to rave reviews. Now, some of us Sydneysiders will soon be lucky enough to see her in real life.

That’s right: on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, Ali Wong will be right here in the Emerald City – performing her trademark brand of stand-up at the International Convention Centre (ICC). Initially, just the one date was announced – but the appetite from Sydneysiders encouraged the comedian to add an extra Sydney show to her tour. Wong is arriving in the Harbour City following a three-night stint in Melbourne, and will head up the coast to Brisbane after her Sydney shows.

Tickets start from $149 and range up to $339 – check out what’s available here. In the meantime, study up by watching one of Wong’s three Netflix specials, the first of which came out back in 2016.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Keen for a laugh? These are the best places to see comedy in Sydney

Meet the cast of Sydney's exclusive return season of Hamilton

Check out the best shows to see on Sydney's stages this month

 

Ashleigh Hastings
Written by
Ashleigh Hastings

Details

Event website:
iccsydneytheatre.com/event/ali-wong-live/
Address:
International Convention Centre
14
Darling Dr
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2009
Price:
From $149

Dates and times

Loading animation
